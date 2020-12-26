Christmas Day

LeBron James becomes No. 2 leading scorer on Christmas Day

With a stepback 3-pointer in the 3rd quarter, LeBron James passed Oscar Robertson into 2nd place on the Christmas Day scoring list.

NBA.com Staff

 

LeBron James has scored 383 points in 15 games on Christmas Day.

As usual, LeBron James delivered on Christmas.

With a stepback 3-pointer over Luka Doncic early in the third quarter, LeBron James moved past Oscar Robertson into second place on the all-time Christmas Day scoring list.

James finished with 22 points and added 7 rebounds and 10 assist in his 15th appearance on Christmas Day.

The “Big O” scored 377 points in 12 games and also posted four triple-doubles.

James also knocked down three 3-pointers for a share of the all-time Christmas Day record for made 3-pointers.

With 383 career points on Christmas Day, James trails only Kobe Bryant by 12 points.

 

All-Time Leading Scorers On Christmas Day

1. Kobe Bryant — 395 points in 16 games (24.6 ppg on 40.8 FG%)
2. LeBron James — 383 points in 15 games (25.5 ppg on 48.4 FG%)
3. Oscar Roberson — 377 points in 12 games (31.4 ppg on 47.0 FG%)
4. Dwyane Wade — 314 points in 13 games (24.1 ppg on 45.7 FG%)
5. Kevin Durant — 299 in 10 games (29.9 ppg on 51.7 FG%)
6. Shaquille O’Neal — 272 points in 13 games (20.9 ppg on 53.3 FG%)
7. Russell Westbrook –241 points in 10 games (24.1 ppg on 38.7 FG%)
8. Dolph Schayes — 239 points in 13 games (18.3 ppg on 48.0 FG%)
9. Walt Bellamy — 237 points in 9 games (26.3 ppg on 76.8 FG%)
10. Richie Guerin — 232 in 9 games (25.7 ppg on 53.6 FG%)

For the complete history of Christmas Day performances by LeBron James, click here.

 

Notable Christmas Day nuggets

Duncan Robinson knocked down six 3-pointers in the first half to set a Christmas Day record. He finished with 7 triples, tying the single-game mark set last year by Brandon Ingram and matched by Kyrie Irving a few hours later.

Robinson’s sharpshooting helped Erik Spoelstra improve to 8-0 on Christmas Day, setting the NBA record for most wins on the holiday without a loss. Spoelstra had shared the record with Les Harrison, who coached the Rochester Royals to seven consecutive Christmas Day victories from 1948-54.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points to enter the Top 5 on the Christmas Day scoring list. He also momentarily became the all-time leader in 3-pointers made on Christmas Day with 25. He drilled three from distance to pass JJ Redick (24) and James Harden (23). James now shares the record with Durant.

Zion Williamson (32 points) joined LeBron James (34 points in 2003) as the only players in NBA history to score 30 points on Christmas before turning 21.

The Bucks’ 138-99 victory over the Warriors was the second-most lopsided score of any Christmas Day game in NBA history. The Syracuse Nationals beat the New York Knicks 162-100 on Dec. 25, 1960.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.