LeBron James becomes No. 2 leading scorer on Christmas Day

As usual, LeBron James delivered on Christmas.

With a stepback 3-pointer over Luka Doncic early in the third quarter, LeBron James moved past Oscar Robertson into second place on the all-time Christmas Day scoring list.

James finished with 22 points and added 7 rebounds and 10 assist in his 15th appearance on Christmas Day.

The “Big O” scored 377 points in 12 games and also posted four triple-doubles.

James also knocked down three 3-pointers for a share of the all-time Christmas Day record for made 3-pointers.

With 383 career points on Christmas Day, James trails only Kobe Bryant by 12 points.

All-Time Leading Scorers On Christmas Day

1. Kobe Bryant — 395 points in 16 games (24.6 ppg on 40.8 FG%)

2. LeBron James — 383 points in 15 games (25.5 ppg on 48.4 FG%)

3. Oscar Roberson — 377 points in 12 games (31.4 ppg on 47.0 FG%)

4. Dwyane Wade — 314 points in 13 games (24.1 ppg on 45.7 FG%)

5. Kevin Durant — 299 in 10 games (29.9 ppg on 51.7 FG%)

6. Shaquille O’Neal — 272 points in 13 games (20.9 ppg on 53.3 FG%)

7. Russell Westbrook –241 points in 10 games (24.1 ppg on 38.7 FG%)

8. Dolph Schayes — 239 points in 13 games (18.3 ppg on 48.0 FG%)

9. Walt Bellamy — 237 points in 9 games (26.3 ppg on 76.8 FG%)

10. Richie Guerin — 232 in 9 games (25.7 ppg on 53.6 FG%)

For the complete history of Christmas Day performances by LeBron James, click here.

Notable Christmas Day nuggets

• Duncan Robinson knocked down six 3-pointers in the first half to set a Christmas Day record. He finished with 7 triples, tying the single-game mark set last year by Brandon Ingram and matched by Kyrie Irving a few hours later.

• Robinson’s sharpshooting helped Erik Spoelstra improve to 8-0 on Christmas Day, setting the NBA record for most wins on the holiday without a loss. Spoelstra had shared the record with Les Harrison, who coached the Rochester Royals to seven consecutive Christmas Day victories from 1948-54.

• Kevin Durant scored 29 points to enter the Top 5 on the Christmas Day scoring list. He also momentarily became the all-time leader in 3-pointers made on Christmas Day with 25. He drilled three from distance to pass JJ Redick (24) and James Harden (23). James now shares the record with Durant.

• Zion Williamson (32 points) joined LeBron James (34 points in 2003) as the only players in NBA history to score 30 points on Christmas before turning 21.

• The Bucks’ 138-99 victory over the Warriors was the second-most lopsided score of any Christmas Day game in NBA history. The Syracuse Nationals beat the New York Knicks 162-100 on Dec. 25, 1960.