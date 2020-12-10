LeBron James named TIME's 2020 Athlete of the Year

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been named TIME’s 2020 Athlete of the Year.

James made a significant impact on and off the court this season, leading the Lakers to their 17th championship and launching a nonprofit to help fight voter suppression nationwide.

The Akron native won Finals MVP in October after he guided the Lakers past the Miami Heat, 4-2. He earned All-NBA First Team honors for the 13th time in his career and finished second in votes for the 2019-20 regular season Kia MVP award.

James’ nonprofit ‘More Than A Vote’ exemplified his well-documented desire to create change off the floor. The organization partnered with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund to help recruit election workers, while also pushing for sports arenas and stadiums to open as safe polling places.