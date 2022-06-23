2022 NBA TV Mock Draft Results

The 2022 NBA Draft is set for a Thursday return to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, where 58 players are set to hear their names called (and potentially be re-routed) as they find out where they’ll take that crucial first step on their journey through the NBA.

As the focus on the first round has narrowed, NBA TV analysts Chris Miles, Steve Smith and Andy Katz were joined by Bleacher Report draft guru Jonathan Wasserman to project the opening picks. See the results and an analysis of the top 14 below.

The results are in from the 2022 Mock Draft 👀 Do you agree with our experts? #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/v0JKtahDdk — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 23, 2022

Projected No. 1 Pick: Jabari Smith, Auburn

Orlando Magic

Projected No. 2 Pick: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected No. 3 Pick: Paolo Banchero, Duke

Houston Rockets

Projected No. 4 Pick: Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Sacramento Kings

Projected No. 5 Pick: Keegan Murray, Iowa

Detroit Pistons

Projected No. 6 Pick: Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite

Indiana Pacers

Projected No. 7 Pick: Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Portland Trail Blazers

Projected No. 8 Pick: Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

New Orleans Pelicans

Projected No. 9 Pick: Jalen Duren, Memphis

San Antonio Spurs

Projected No. 10 Pick: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Washington Wizards

Projected No. 11 Pick: Malaki Branham, Ohio State

New York Knicks

Projected No. 12 Pick: A.J. Griffin, Duke

Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected No. 13 Pick: Mark Williams, Duke

Charlotte Hornets

Projected No. 14 Pick: Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Cleveland Cavaliers

