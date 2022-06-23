2022 NBA TV Mock Draft Results

The 2022 NBA Draft is set for a Thursday return to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, where 58 players are set to hear their names called (and potentially be re-routed) as they find out where they’ll take that crucial first step on their journey through the NBA.
As the focus on the first round has narrowed, NBA TV analysts Chris Miles, Steve Smith and Andy Katz were joined by Bleacher Report draft guru Jonathan Wasserman to project the opening picks. See the results and an analysis of the top 14 below.
The results are in from the 2022 Mock Draft 👀
Do you agree with our experts? #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/v0JKtahDdk
— NBA TV (@NBATV) June 23, 2022
Projected No. 1 Pick: Jabari Smith, Auburn
Orlando Magic
Projected No. 2 Pick: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
Oklahoma City Thunder
Projected No. 3 Pick: Paolo Banchero, Duke
Houston Rockets
Projected No. 4 Pick: Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Sacramento Kings
Projected No. 5 Pick: Keegan Murray, Iowa
Detroit Pistons
Projected No. 6 Pick: Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite
Indiana Pacers
Projected No. 7 Pick: Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona
Portland Trail Blazers
Projected No. 8 Pick: Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky
New Orleans Pelicans
Projected No. 9 Pick: Jalen Duren, Memphis
San Antonio Spurs
Projected No. 10 Pick: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
Washington Wizards
Projected No. 11 Pick: Malaki Branham, Ohio State
New York Knicks
Projected No. 12 Pick: A.J. Griffin, Duke
Oklahoma City Thunder
Projected No. 13 Pick: Mark Williams, Duke
Charlotte Hornets
Projected No. 14 Pick: Ochai Agbaji, Kansas
Cleveland Cavaliers
> More 2022 NBA Draft analysis & insight