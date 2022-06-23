2022 NBA Draft

2022 NBA TV Mock Draft Results

With Thursday's draft approaching, NBA TV's panel of experts project the picks and break down the depth and potential of this year's class.

From NBA.com Staff

Steve Smith, Andy Katz, and Jonathan Wasserman share their thoughts on the depth of the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft is set for a Thursday return to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, where 58 players are set to hear their names called (and potentially be re-routed) as they find out where they’ll take that crucial first step on their journey through the NBA.

As the focus on the first round has narrowed, NBA TV analysts Chris Miles, Steve Smith and Andy Katz were joined by Bleacher Report draft guru Jonathan Wasserman to project the opening picks. See the results and an analysis of the top 14 below.

Projected No. 1 Pick: Jabari Smith, Auburn

Orlando Magic

Steve Smith takes Jabari Smith as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 Mock Draft for the Orlando Magic.

Projected No. 2 Pick: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Oklahoma City Thunder

Andy Katz takes Chet Holmgren as the No. 2 pick for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Projected No. 3 Pick: Paolo Banchero, Duke

Houston Rockets

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman picks Paolo Banchero at No. 3 overall for the Houston Rockets.

Projected No. 4 Pick: Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Sacramento Kings

Steve Smith takes Purdue guard Jaden Ivey with the No. 4 pick for the Sacramento Kings.

Projected No. 5 Pick: Keegan Murray, Iowa

Detroit Pistons

Andy Katz takes Keegan Murray with the 5th pick for the Detroit Pistons.

Projected No. 6 Pick: Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite

Indiana Pacers

Jonathan Wasserman picks Dyson Daniels at No. 6 overall for the Indiana Pacers.

Projected No. 7 Pick: Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Portland Trail Blazers

Steve Smith takes Bennedict Mathurin at No. 7 for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Projected No. 8 Pick: Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

New Orleans Pelicans

Andy Katz takes Shaedon Sharpe at No. 8 for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Projected No. 9 Pick: Jalen Duren, Memphis

San Antonio Spurs

Jonathan Wasserman takes Jalen Duren at No. 9 for the San Antonio Spurs.

Projected No. 10 Pick: Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Washington Wizards

Steve Smith takes Johnny Davis at No. 10 for the Washington Wizards.

Projected No. 11 Pick: Malaki Branham, Ohio State

New York Knicks

Andy Katz takes Malaki Branham at the No. 11 pick for the New York Knicks.

Projected No. 12 Pick: A.J. Griffin, Duke

Oklahoma City Thunder

Jonathan Wasserman picks A.J. Griffin at No. 12 for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected No. 13 Pick: Mark Williams, Duke

Charlotte Hornets

Steve Smith takes Mark Williams at No. 13 for the Charlotte Hornets.

Projected No. 14 Pick: Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Cleveland Cavaliers

Andy Katz takes Ochai Agbaji with the No. 14 pick for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

> More 2022 NBA Draft analysis & insight

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.