Bleacher Report: Ranking top 50 prospects as college basketball tips off

40. Kris Murray (Iowa, PF, Junior)

With Keegan gone, Kris is in a good spot to break out and build on the perimeter shot-making, drives past closeouts and defensive playmaking.

39. Jordan Walsh (Arkansas, SF/PF, Freshman)

Though it would be easier to buy Walsh’s pro potential if he was more threatening from three, scouts still figure to value his defense and versatility to face up and drive, connect in the mid-range and remain active around the rim.

38. Amari Bailey (UCLA, SG/SG, Freshman)

Though no one skill or strength jumps out with Bailey, he does offer intriguing versatility as an interchangeable guard or wing who can handle and pass and make shots from three levels.

37. Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite, SG/SF, 2004)

Cissoko will build a case around versatility and a Swiss Army knife outlook, given his scoring limitations, 6’7″ size, secondary playmaking and defensive tools.

36. Coleman Hawkins (Illinois, PF/C, Junior)

One more leap as a shooter should put Hawkins in the draft discussion, given the chances that his defensive mobility, play-finishing and energy plays can carry over. He made 19 threes last season, an intriguing development for a 6’10”, switchable big.

35. Kyle Filipowski (Duke, PF, Freshman)

With Dereck Lively manning the middle at Duke, Filipowski has a chance to show off more perimeter offense with his handle, passing and three-ball. It’s also a role that could expose his limited athletic abilities for creating, finishing and defending.

34. Leonard Miller (G League Ignite, SF/PF, 2003)

Miller’s last handful of appearances for scouts have been mixed, but the 6’10” 18-year-old’s mistakes seem worth living with. The handle and wiggle to attack at his size remain appealing, while flashes of shot-making and defense suggest Miller can become a versatile scoring mismatch and two-way presence.

33. Marcus Sasser (Houston, SG, Senior)

Sasser is an outstanding shooter off the catch and dribble with a handle for creating separation and getting to spots. Showcasing more playmaking ability, so he’s labeled a combo and not an undersized scorer, will be key to securing first-round interest.

32. JJ Starling (Notre Dame, SG, Freshman)

Starling will plug right in for Blake Wesley and similarly attract attention for his athletic drives, three-level shot-making and playmaking flashes.

31. Jalen Wilson (Kansas, SF, Junior)

Though Wilson’s three-point shooting fell off last season, the 6’8″ wing shot 56.9 percent inside the arc and proved to be an effective transition scorer and driver because of his finishing. He shot the three better in Chicago at G League Elite camp, and bouncing back to hit more triples could make Wilson look like a more complete off-ball scoring prospect.

30. Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA, SF, Senior)

At some point in the draft, scouts should live with Jaquez’s athletic limitations, assuming he shows his sophomore shooting numbers were more indicative than last year’s. At 6’7″, 225 pounds, he’s physically tough at both ends with a versatile skill set to attack, score from the post, hit tough shots and improvise.

29. Arthur Kaluma (Creighton, SF, Sophomore)

A 24-point game against Kansas in last year’s NCAA tournament, plus a pair of standout showings for Uganda at the African World Cup qualifiers, have Kaluma on breakout watch. With improved shooting, the combination of 6’7″ size, athleticism and shot-making could create three-and-D potential.

28. Adem Bona (UCLA, C, Freshman)

Bona is going to produce off his physical tools, athleticism and motor that should continue translating to easy baskets, putbacks and defensive playmaking at the NBA level.

27. Julian Strawther (Gonzaga, SF, Junior)

Strawther had scouts looking at him last year as a 6’7″ shooter and play-finisher. But now he’ll play a more featured role in Gonzaga’s offense, and signs of creation or more off-the-dribble scoring could lead to a major draft-stock spike.

26. Nikola Đurišić (Mega MIS, SG/SF, 2004)

Đurišić had a couple of strong performances in October before an illness and knee injury knocked him out. The 6’8″ 18-year-old possesses an appealing mix of positional size, shooting, passing IQ and feel for the game. Mega MIS right now is struggling, and Đurišić should have a green light upon his return. He did make 4-of-4 threes in an exhibition against Overtime Elite’s top players earlier this summer.

25. Rayan Rupert (New Zealand Breakers, SG/SF, 2004)

Rupert has cooled off after a strong start, though there is still optimism over his pull-up and spot-up shooting development. At 6’6″ with a 7’3″ wingspan, he’s an obvious three-and-D prospect for teams who miss on the perceived higher-upside lottery names.

24. Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana, PG/SG, Freshman)

A 6’6″ ball-handler, Hood-Schifino should generate buzz with his craftiness, IQ and skill level with passes and touch shots. Scouts should see a guard who can make teammates better. He’ll start moving up boards quickly if he can hide some athletic limitations with tough finishes and mid-range shots and show more range than he did at Montverde.

23. Julian Phillips (Tennessee, SF, Freshman)

Phillips may not have a high-usage role at Tennessee, but his 6’8″ size, shooting and off-ball scoring should still pop to scouts. Given his two-way skills, fit and age, scouts won’t be concerned with his production.

22. Tyrese Proctor (Duke, PG/SG, Freshman)

Smooth with his handle and shooting, Proctor should earn fans for his versatility, efficiency and decision-making. Even with Jeremy Roach expected to run the show, the 6’5″ 18-year-old Aussie should have enough on-ball reps to show off his improved self-creation and playmaking IQ.

21. Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine, SG, Sophomore)

Before an injury cut Lewis’ freshman season short, he’d put together a handful of big scoring efforts that highlighted impressive athletic ability and shot-making for a 6’7″ freshman wing. With his tools, self-creation and shooting, he’ll look like a surefire pro by consistently scoring.

20. Dillon Mitchell (Texas, PF, Freshman) Though Mitchell doesn’t offer creation or shooting, he still impacts games just by tapping into his quickness, leaping and coordination for finishing, putbacks and defensive playmaking. How much touch he shows around the paint, and whether some high school passing flashes carry over, should determine whether he’s more of a lottery prospect or a mid-to-late first-rounder. 19. Chris Livingston (Kentucky, SF, Freshman) At 6’6″, 220 pounds, Livingston has the frame and shooting range of a first-round, three-and-D prospect. Though not projected to create often, he does have a translatable, spot-up scoring skill set to catch and shoot, attack closeouts and finish through contact on drives. 18. Jett Howard (Michigan, SG/SF, Freshman) Howard’s shooting and overall shot-making versatility for a 6’8″ wing should quickly jump out. With a solid burst, he should also be able to mix in an adequate amount of slashing and driving to add to his off-ball scoring repertoire. 17. Anthony Black (Arkansas, PG/SG, Freshman) Able to make a team better without scoring, Black will build a case around passing, defensive IQ and the versatility to play-make, finish off the ball and guard multiple positions at 6’6″. He’ll fill the Scottie Barnes, Franz Wagner, Dyson Daniels archetype that teams seem high on. 16. Kel’el Ware (Oregon, C, Freshman) Ware’s translatable finishing and shot-blocking tools create a high floor, but it’s his shooting development that could push him toward the top 10. At 7’0″, 210 pounds, scouts should have a higher comfort level with Ware if they’re optimistic about his potential to use touch outside the paint. 15. Gradey Dick (Kansas, SG/SF, Freshman) Dick looks ready to build a case as the freshman class’s top shooter. He isn’t the most advanced self-creator, but at 6’8″ with outstanding shot-making skill and IQ, he’s built for off-ball scoring at the NBA level. 14. Terquavion Smith (North Carolina State, SG, Sophomore) After burying 96 threes as a freshman and averaging 19.8 points over his last 11 games, Smith feels poised for a big scoring season. NBA teams will picture an instant-offense shot-maker, though improving his finishing and playmaking should raise scouts’ confidence to another level. 13. Jarace Walker (Houston, PF, Freshman) Walker looks like a pro physically at 6’8″, 235 pounds. And his strength and athleticism are selling points to his contact finishing and defense. Still, it’s the versatility to handle, pass and hit tough two-point jumpers that will draw widespread NBA interest. We’ll be in wait-and-see mode when it comes to his three-point shooting, which wasn’t a core strength at IMG Academy. 12. Dereck Lively (Duke, C, Freshman) At 7’1″, 230 pounds, Lively should look like a plug-and-play finisher and rim protector for NBA coaches. The draft order figures to play a big role in where he goes, as lottery teams with quality centers won’t need a second. Still, he should be the first true 5 off the board, especially if he gives Duke post scoring while occasionally flashing his three-point range. 11. Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite, SF, 2003) Thompson should have a case as the draft’s top athlete, and at this point, quickness, bounce and coordination are behind most of his effectiveness and production. He doesn’t project as a 2023-24 Rookie of the Year contender, but even at 19 years old, it seems like he could still contribute by earning easy baskets, shadowing opposing wings and covering ground defensively. His shooting needs to improve, but he’s a capable shot-maker once his confidence starts pumping, while self-creation flashes into drives and pull-ups point to a two-way scoring wing archetype.