Sacramento Kings Launch Immersive Media Experiences with Intel® True View

Today, the Sacramento Kings, in collaboration with Intel Sports, announced the launch of Intel® True View at Golden 1 Center, a continuation of ongoing efforts to push the envelope of innovation and immersive fan experiences. Starting today, fans can access unique video content, including 360-degree highlights and unbounded perspectives of basketball action, via the Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center App and team social channels.

“We are excited to bring our fans closer to the game through engaging highlights that place them at the center of the action on the court,” said Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “Through the use of Intel’s advanced technology, fans will have the opportunity to see unique viewpoints and angles, fostering deeper engagement with the team and players.”

“The Sacramento Kings have been brilliant partners for us at Intel Sports,” said Intel Sports GM James Carwana. “They have an incredible track record of incorporating innovative technology into the game. As avid Kings fans demand more customization and personalization in a next-level viewing environment, we’re thrilled to work in tandem to create unique, immersive media experiences with unbounded perspectives in True View.”

In February 2020, the Kings formed a partnership with Intel to create the NBA’s first research and development (R&D) site at Golden 1 Center, the world’s most connected sports and entertainment venue, to deliver broadcast enhancements for the NBA, deploy next-generation technology, and drive the progression of immersive media experiences in sports. Over the past year, a collection of Intel® True View HD cameras have been installed throughout the arena to record entire NBA games in volumetric data (voxels), which capture height, width, and depth. This content is then rendered into never-before-seen highlights, including views in 360-degrees or through the eyes of a player. Intel® True View captures 85GB of video data per second, equivalent to capturing 56 feature films per second.

The Kings are committed to using technology to enhance the fan experience. Last month, the team became the first NBA team to adopt Mixhalo technology to deliver pristine, high-quality audio in real-time to attendees at sporting events and concerts. In November, the Kings announced the first-ever official professional sports team Discord server enabling fans to gather online to share in community, interact and expand access to exclusive experiences. In recent years, the Kings have combined data and immersive video experiences, delivering industry-first fan activations such as scavenger hunts and in-arena photo opportunities via augmented reality (AR), a live, in-game virtual reality (VR) experience to fans using Verizon's 5G technology, and a Facebook Live game broadcast to India. For their tech-first mindset, the organization has been named the "Most Innovative Company in Sports" by Fast Company and the “Most Tech Savvy Team” by SportTechie.

View examples of Intel® True View content HERE.