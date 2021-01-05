Sacramento Kings Become First NBA Team to Feature Mixhalo-Powered Games and Live Events

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced the team will be the first NBA team to partner with Mixhalo, the wireless networking technology that delivers pristine, high-quality audio and other data in real-time to guests at sporting events and concerts. The free-to-use technology will be accessible via the Sacramento Kings + Golden 1 Center App, and the Mixhalo experience at the arena will span across Kings games and other live events.

“When it is time to safely welcome our loyal fans back to Golden 1 Center, their audio experience will be more immersive than ever before,” said Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “We are excited to partner with Mixhalo to deliver this cutting-edge technology to our guests as we continue to focus on reimagining how fans enjoy live events.”

“The Kings are at the forefront of delivering an exceptional fan experience through the use of innovative technology, and Mixhalo will be the perfect addition to further elevate that experience,” said Mixhalo CEO John Vars. “We look for partners with an unrelenting focus on the fan experience, and we have certainly found that with the Kings. Now, with their embrace of Mixhalo, they are setting a trend that we anticipate the rest of the League will soon follow.”

Once guests return to Golden 1 Center for Kings basketball and concerts, Mixhalo technology will supplement the PA and ADA systems enabling fans and concertgoers to access crystal-clear audio, including enhanced real-time radio play-by-play commentary. Mixhalo’s no-latency, network-based technology delivers real-time audio to all attendees and, as a result, every seat has access to more immersive audio, transforming the live event experience.

Golden 1 Center is the world’s most connected indoor sports and entertainment venue and the Kings have a long history of using technology to enhance the fan experience in and outside of the arena. In November, the team announced the first-ever official professional sports team Discord server enabling fans to gather online to share in community, interact, and expand access to exclusive experiences. In February 2020, the team announced a partnership with Intel® to launch the NBA’s first research and development (R&D) site at Golden 1 Center. In 2019, the Kings announced a partnership with Imagination Park Technologies to deliver augmented reality (AR) engagement opportunities to fans, such as giveaways, scavenger hunts and in-arena photo opportunities with digital players. In 2018, the team was the first United States sports franchise to use Verizon’s 5G technology to deliver a live, in-game, 360 virtual reality (VR) experience to fans. In 2017, the Kings streamed the NBA’s first Facebook Live game broadcast to India and became the first team to stream a game to India using VR in 2015.

Golden 1 Center opened in October 2016, is recognized as the world’s most technologically advanced and sustainable arena, and was named the 2017 “Sports Facility of the Year” by Sports Business Journal. The Kings were named the "Most Innovative Company in Sports" by Fast Company and the “Most Tech Savvy Team” by Sport Techie.