Sacramento Kings and Intel Launch NBA’s First R&D Site at Golden 1 Center

--Team to Test and Debut Next Generation Intel True View Technology for 2020-21 Season--

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced a partnership with Intel to launch a new research and development (R&D) site at Golden 1 Center. The site will deliver broadcast enhancements for the NBA and drive the progression of immersive media experiences in sports. Golden 1 Center is the world’s most connected indoor sports and entertainment venue and will enable Intel Sports to introduce cloud based streaming volumetric video with the next generation Intel® True View platform.

“We are constantly working to enhance the fan experience and it is an honor to have Golden 1 Center serve as the first Intel R&D site for the NBA,” said Vivek Ranadivé, chairman, CEO and owner of the Sacramento Kings. “Our visions are aligned, as Intel is driving the next wave of innovative technologies and our goal in building the premier sports and entertainment venue was to be the first to convert the entire facility into a giant gaming console. The next generation of True View will allow our dedicated fans to feel like players at the center of a video game.”

“The Kings have built the best technology infrastructure in the league, so testing Intel True View capabilities at Golden 1 Center will accelerate the next generation of immersive media experiences for sports,” said James Carwana, vice president at Intel Capital and general manager of Intel Sports. “We are proud to work with a partner so committed to improving the fan experience and exploring how to continually push the boundaries of technology to enable us to get closer to real time delivery than we previously thought possible.”

With the deployment of Intel True View at Golden 1 Center next season, the Sacramento Kings will be instrumental in testing the next generation of immersive, volumetric technology, and the first NBA team to debut content when the technology launches.

Intel True View is transforming the highlight reel and replay experience to create awe-inspiring, 360-degree views from every vantage point. The cameras capture volumetric (height, width and depth) data of all the action and pixels with volume allow the technology to render replays in spectacular multi-perspective 3D. The information captured by the True View cameras will be available for 2020-21 NBA season on Golden 1 Center’s 4K ultra HD video board and in the Kings + Golden 1 Center mobile app.

The Kings have long used data and immersive video technology to augment the fan experience. Last year, the Kings announced a partnership with Imagination Park Technologies to deliver augmented reality (AR) engagement opportunities to fans, such as giveaways, scavenger hunts and in-arena photo opportunities with digital players. In 2018, the Kings became the first United States sports franchise to use Verizon's 5G technology to deliver a live, in-game, 360 virtual reality (VR) experience to fans. The Kings also streamed the NBA’s first Facebook Live game broadcast to India in 2017 and became the first team to stream a game to India using VR in 2015. Intel True View will further extend the Kings commitment to using video-based technology to enhance the fan experience.

Golden 1 Center opened in October 2016, is recognized as the world’s most technologically advanced and sustainable arena, and was named the 2017 “Sports Facility of the Year” by Sports Business Journal. The Kings were named the "most innovative company in sports" by Fast Company and the “Most Tech Savvy Team” by Sport Techie.