Kings Host Career Mentoring with Build.Black. Youth Featuring Legend Chris Webber to Tip-off California Classic Summer League Action

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced a mentoring event with Sacramento youth and the recognition of youth scholarship recipients at the California Classic Summer League. The summer NBA exhibition in Sacramento tips off on Monday, July 1 with double header action when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Miami Heat at 6 p.m. – and closing out the night when the Kings host the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m.

On Monday, prior to the series tip-off, the Kings will host a career mentoring session with youth associated with the Build.Black. Coalition and players from the Kings and Queens Rise Co-Ed Basketball League. These youth will get an opportunity to talk with Kings and Sierra Health Foundation staff on career development and create vision boards for their futures in the workforce. Additionally, youth will have the opportunity to interact with and receive advice from Legend and Former Kings Player Chris Webber. The youth will be invited to stay for the games that evening.

"The Kings are the model for how sports teams can be agents for change in their communities and I'm thrilled to be a part of this productive, inspiring and exciting day,” said Kings Legend Chris Webber. “As a father, I know how important it is that we give our youth the resources and confidence to achieve their dreams. That’s why I'm eager to help these young people plan their careers and futures during the California Classic tournament."

This past month, the Kings and Queens Rise Co-Ed Basketball League launched their second season with games in Arden Arcade, Meadowview, Fruitridge and Foothill Farms/ North Highlands. Kings two-way player Wenyen Gabriel and mascot Slamson have visited with players during the games. The league, which plays each Saturday during June and July, has five more games to play before their tournament on July 23 at Golden 1 Center.

On Wednesday, July 3, during the games the Kings will also announce a portion of the winners of the Team Up For Change scholarship funding designed to benefit local youth pursuing advanced training in law enforcement and higher education. The funding, which was announced during the day-long Team Up for Change summit to address social injustice, includes 50 scholarships in the amount of $1,000 awarded by the Sacramento Police Foundation Criminal Justice Magnet School Academy and Sierra Health Foundation, with each organization receiving $25,000 to distribute to students entering the Academy or college beginning this fall. The Sierra Health Foundation funds will benefit Build.Black. Coalition youth, which is the next step in the Kings multi-year commitment to the organization and scholarship recipients will be recognized in-game on July 3. Sacramento Police Foundation Criminal Justice Magnet School Academy funding will be awarded in their 2019/2020 scholarship schedule.

In June, the Kings announced an exciting line-up of entertainment to play just outside of Golden 1 Center’s iconic, open hangar doors. Monday night rapper, singer, songwriter, producer and the recent winner of Fox’s The Masked Singer, T-Pain, will perform. Tuesday night singer and songwriter Jay Sean will perform. Wednesday’s family themed game will feature face painting, Kings Kids Club activities and performances from local artists.

Last summer, the California Classic inaugural series saw more than 50,000 attendees.

For more information, visit Kings.com/CAClassic.