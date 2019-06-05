Postgame Concert Schedule and Single-Day Tickets Announced for California Classic Summer League

-- T-Pain and Jay Sean to Perform in DOCO Plaza Concert Series presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain Following Games --

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced an exciting line-up of postgame entertainment to play just outside of Golden 1 Center’s iconic, open hangar doors, during California Classic Summer League. Additionally, single-day passes are now available and includes both games. The NBA exhibition in Sacramento tips off on Monday, July 1 and runs through Wednesday, July 3. A Fan Zone outside of the arena will feature games and live entertainment as part of the DOCO Plaza Concert Series presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. A valid, day-of California Classic ticket is required for entry to the Fan Zone and postgame concert happening each day.

Following the games on Monday, two-time GRAMMY® award winner, rapper, singer, songwriter, producer and the recent winner of FOX’s The Masked Singer, T-Pain, will perform.

After the Tuesday games, international pop star Jay Sean will perform. Additionally, to celebrate the NBA’s first games in India, played on October 4 and 5 by the Kings and Indiana Pacers, fans will have the opportunity to take part in Indian-themed activations and enjoy traditional Indian entertainment on the Plaza. Last month, Kings forward Harrison Barnes visited India to promote the continued growth of basketball in the country and the upcoming NBA India Games 2019.

Wednesday afternoon’s games will feature a family theme with face painting, activities and afternoon performances from local artists.

Single day-passes begin at $23 plus fees for lower level seats to two games and can be selected at Kings.com/CAClassic. Limited quantities of the best value, three-day passes are still available. Special single-day passes for groups of 10 or more are also available via the Kings Group Sales department at groups@kings.com. For additional ticketing information, visit Kings.com/CAClassic or call 888-91–KINGS.

Current and new Kings Kids Club All-Star members will get four upper level tickets to a day of their choosing during California Classic, subject to availability. Current All-Star members will receive an email with instructions on how to receive their tickets. For $25, new All-Star members will get a Kids Club kit with exclusive items and four upper level tickets to one day of California Classic. For more information on the Kids Club, visit Kings.com/KidsClub.

Last summer, the California Classic inaugural series saw more than 50,000 attendees.

Team rosters, community activations and additional broadcast information will be announced at later dates.

For more information, visit Kings.com/CAClassic.