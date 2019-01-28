Highly Successful Kings and Queens Rise Co-Ed Youth Basketball League to Return for Second Season

Today, the Sacramento Kings, in partnership with the Build.Black. Coalition and the Black Child Legacy Campaign, announced the return of the highly successful co-ed youth summer basketball league, Kings and Queens Rise, for a second season. The league aims to interrupt violence through inter-community sports and provide a caring and positive environment for Sacramento youth through community building, sportsmanship and resources for health and safety.

Formed as an element of the Sacramento Kings multi-year commitment with the Build.Black. Coalition, a partnership recognized by the 2019 NBA Innovation Inclusion Award, Kings and Queens Rise saw a 100 percent retention rate of the nearly 200 participating youth in its first season.

“The inaugural season of Kings and Queens Rise demonstrated the powerful and profound impact sport has to create change beyond the court,” said Sacramento Kings Chairman and Owner Vivek Ranadivé. “We look forward to building on our progress by engaging even more youth and creating opportunities for open dialogue with the goal of fostering a stronger Sacramento community.”

“The first season of Kings and Queens Rise provided a terrific opportunity for youth to cross community boundaries and learn not only the fundamentals of basketball but also teamwork,” said Sierra Health Foundation President and CEO and Build.Black. Coalition Co-founder Chet P. Hewitt. “We are excited to be continuing this effort with the Sacramento Kings, who continue to demonstrate leadership and a willingness to use their platform to show youth their potential for a healthy and productive future.”

“We are so excited about the upcoming Kings and Queens Rise season,” said Mutual Assistant Network Director Danielle Lawrence. “The opportunity to uplift our youth and equip them with mentorship, healing and confidence is invaluable. Thank you to all of the partners for investing in our future.”

The Kings and Queens Rise environment allowed young athletes the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of basketball in a fun and safe environment, with accompanying workshops designed to address a variety of topics ranging from mental health to conflict resolution to responsible social media use. Last season, Kings players and coaches participated in weekend games to interact with the kids and act as guest-coaches.

The second season will tip-off this summer and will once again be comprised of 16 teams from eight Sacramento-area neighborhoods, Arden Arcade, Del Paso Heights/North Sacramento, Foothill Farms/North Highlands, Fruitridge/Stockton, Marina Vista, Meadowview, Oak Park and Valley Hi. Each neighborhood will have two co-ed teams – 7th and 8th grade team and 9th and 10th grade team. The summer season will feature weekly games hosted in a different neighborhood, culminating in a day-long tournament at Golden 1 Center.

Details about the second season of Kings and Queens Rise will be made available at www.blackchildlegacy.org.

For a look at the impact of the first season, click here, and for a video recap, click here.