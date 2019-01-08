Sacramento Kings Awarded 2019 NBA Inclusion Innovation Award

Today, the Sacramento Kings issued the following statement after being awarded with the 2019 NBA Inclusion Innovation Award for their efforts to help the Sacramento community following a devastating tragedy and support area youth. The NBA Inclusion Innovation Award recognizes a specific innovative program across the league that advances inclusive practices.

“As an organization, we have a responsibility to use our platform to positively impact the lives of those we touch and make the world a better place starting with our communities,” said Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “On behalf of my partners and the incredible staff at the Kings, it is an honor to receive this recognition from our colleagues at the NBA. We look forward to continuing our work to further demonstrate the role teams have in bettering and serving their communities.”

In March 2018, the city of Sacramento was rocked by the death of Stephon Clark. When protests closed Golden 1 Center, Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé took to center court to publicly make a commitment to work alongside the community to prevent future tragedies. In acting on this commitment, the Kings partnered with the Build.Black. Coalition, a group of community leaders organized to support transformational change for black communities in Sacramento, to catalyze social change.

This multi-year partnership aims to help the community heal and proactively invest in Black youth. Kings players and staff have participated in youth healing forums, STEM education workshops and a co-ed youth basketball league, Kings and Queens Rise, all focused on using sport as an agent for change. Partnering with Build. Black., the Black Child Legacy Campaign and Kaiser Permanente, the youth basketball league sought to interrupt violence by providing an opportunity for young people to engage in inter-community sports. Additionally, in November, Kings forward Marvin Bagley III met with youth associated with Build.Black. at a Rally the Vote event to discuss current issues and the importance of voting.

In partnership with Build Black, the Kings continue to focus on supporting education, workforce preparedness and economic development efforts for young people from disadvantaged areas of the city.