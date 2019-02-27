At Team Up for Change Summit, Sacramento Kings Foundation Announces Scholarship Commitment for Local Youth

-- Scholarships to be distributed by the Sacramento Police Foundation Criminal Justice Magnet School Academy and Sierra Health Foundation --

-- Sierra Health Foundation funds to benefit Build.Black. Coalition youth as next step in Kings commitment --

Today, at Team Up for Change, a day-long summit to address social injustice hosted by the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center, the Kings Foundation announced $50,000 in scholarship funding to benefit local youth pursuing advanced training in law enforcement and higher education.

The 50 scholarships in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded by the Sacramento Police Foundation Criminal Justice Magnet School Academy and Sierra Health Foundation, with each organization receiving $25,000 to distribute to students entering the Academy or college beginning this fall. The Sierra Health Foundation funds will benefit Build.Black. Coalition youth, which is the next step in the Kings multi-year commitment to the organization.

“We are proud to continue to invest in the next generation and help them achieve access to opportunities that will position them for their future,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “We hope that through these scholarships and the Team Up for Change dialogue that occurred today, we can further unite, inspire and activate our community.”

“The Kings commitment to our youth is unwavering,” said Sacramento Police Department Chief Daniel Hahn. “The Sacramento Police Foundation Magnet Academy Program will be able to use these scholarships to help youth leaders successfully chase their dreams and further create a diverse pipeline to future jobs with the Sacramento Police Department.”

“We greatly appreciate the Kings investment in vulnerable communities throughout the Sacramento region,” said Sierra Health Foundation President and CEO Chet P. Hewitt. “These scholarships will help to alleviate some of the obstacles in achieving higher education for numerous deserving youth.”

A partnership between the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks, Team Up for Change highlighted local and national perspectives from a wide variety of innovators and trusted experts known for their work as advocates for social justice and equality. The first-of-its-kind gathering featured owners of both teams, elected officials, social justice advocates from Sacramento and Milwaukee, the chief of the Sacramento Police Department and hip-hip icon Big Boi to discuss the intersection of sports, race and the pursuit of more equitable communities.

For more information on criteria or how to apply for the scholarships, please visit sierrahealth.org and the Sacramento Police Department Youth Programs page.