Update Regarding Sleep Train Arena Alternate Care Facility

Extending a partnership to protect public health and safety in the Sacramento region, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and the Sacramento Kings today announced the lease for the Sleep Train Arena and practice facility which housed Alternate Care Facilities have been amended by reducing the rental rate from $500,000 per month to no cost.

The arena, which the state opened in April for medical surge capacity in the region, will remain under state control through October 31.

With this agreement now in place and local hospitals no longer facing an immediate threat of being overwhelmed by COVID-19, the arena will be placed in a warm shutdown status effective the end of May. The arena site will then remain available through the Fall to support hospital surge capacity should there be a need. The practice facility will continue to remain operational to support COVID-19 patients through at least June 30.

The Sleep Train Arena Alternate Care Facility was operationalized in record time in April to provide up to 400 beds and medical care as part of a statewide effort to expand hospital capacity and relieve projected pressure on the health care delivery system.

“I am grateful to the Kings for their continued partnership. Maintaining this facility allows the state and the region flexibility to safeguard the health and safety of the entire Northern Sacramento Valley,” said Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci.

“Governor Newsom’s a leadership has helped to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives in Sacramento and across California,” said the Sacramento Kings. “Today’s announcement represents the progress we have all made together to flatten the curve. We remain committed to continuing to use our platform for good and to help support the needs of our community.”

When the facility was announced in April, the team committed to donate $250,000 to support area community organizations providing essential services and supplies to families and individuals in need along with the donation of 100,000 non-medical masks to local front-line workers.

View a copy of the amended lease agreement here.