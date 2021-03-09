Utah Jazz Announce Television and Radio Broadcast Schedule for Second Half of 2020-21 Season

The Utah Jazz announced today the local television and radio broadcast schedule for the Second Half of the 2020-21 NBA season, bringing comprehensive game coverage to Jazz fans for the rest of the season on AT&T SportsNet and The Zone Sports Network (97.5 FM, 1280 AM).

AT&T SportsNet will air 33 of the 36 Second Half games beginning with the Jazz’s first game post All-Star Weekend at Vivint Arena on March 12 vs. Houston. The Zone Sports Network will air all Second Half contests. Road broadcasts for both television and radio will still be done remotely from Vivint Arena.

Games will be broadcast in high definition and available on AT&T SportsNet in both the Rocky Mountain and Northwest regions, including Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana and portions of Nevada. Games are also available out of market via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

For customers whose TV subscription includes AT&T SportsNet, fans can stream Jazz games by logging in with their participating TV account information on the AT&T SportsNet app or attsportsnet.com. Viewers are encouraged to check now to see if their provider is participating. Streaming is subject to blackouts and territorial restrictions apply.

Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Craig Bolerjack is in his 16th year as the play-by-play television voice of the Jazz. Bolerjack will continue to be joined by analysts and former Jazzmen Matt Harpring and Thurl Bailey. Harpring played 12 NBA seasons, including eight with the Jazz (2002-10) under Hall of Fame Coach Jerry Sloan and Bailey had a 13-year NBA career, playing in 10 with Utah.

Bailey will also join Alema Harrington for the 30-minute pregame, halftime and postgame shows and sideline reporter Kristen Kenney, who is in her fifth season with the Jazz, will continue to contribute to the broadcast during the second half of season. Additionally, former BYU player and NBA pro Mike Smith will contribute to select pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

In addition to appearing on AT&T SportsNet, the Jazz are currently scheduled to appear on national television 11 more times during the second half of the season including one TNT telecast (March 16), five ESPN games (March 24, April 7, April 17, April 19 and May 7) and five NBATV contests (March 14, March 18, April 16, May 5 and May 10).

The Zone Sports Network, the exclusive radio home of the Jazz, is in its eighth season broadcasting Jazz games on 1280 AM and 97.5 FM. David Locke, radio voice of the Jazz, is in his 12th season calling Jazz games and Ron Boone, who is in his 33rd season with the franchise, once again serving as radio analyst. Jake Scott will host the Jazz pregame, halftime and postgame radio shows along with former BYU assistant coach Tim LaComb.

For the 11th-straight year the Jazz will continue to carry a Spanish radio broadcast. Nelson Moran will return to call all regular season games on 1600 AM (KTUB), joined by Isidro Lopez and Francisco Vazquez. The Spanish radio broadcast will also be simulcast live on Latino 106.3 FM (KBMG) for select Jazz games.

A complete broadcast schedule can be found online at nba.com/jazz/schedule and the Channel Finder is located at nba.com/jazz/broadcast.

Fans can also visit www.utahjazz.com for comprehensive coverage of the games, including game previews, live stats, photo galleries, results, game recaps and video interviews.

