Utah Jazz Acquire Kira Lewis Jr., Otto Porter Jr., and a Future Draft Pick from Toronto Raptors

The Utah Jazz have acquired guard Kira Lewis Jr. (KY-ruh), forward Otto Porter Jr., and a future first round draft pick from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for guard Ochai Agbaji and forward/center Kelly Olynyk.

Lewis Jr. (6-2, 175, Alabama) is in his fourth NBA season, having appeared in 119 career games with New Orleans and Toronto, owning averages of 5.4 points, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 assists in 13.7 minutes per contest. The Meridianville, Ala., native was selected by New Orleans with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after a two-year college career at Alabama. As a sophomore in 2019-20, Lewis Jr. averaged 18.5 points on 45.9 percent from the field, 5.2 assists, 4.8 boards, and 1.8 steals in 31 games (all starts), earning 2019-20 All-SEC First Team honors.

Porter Jr. (6-8, 230, Georgetown) is in his 11th NBA season, having appeared in 527 games (319 starts) with Washington, Chicago, Orlando, Golden State, and Toronto with averages of 10.3 points on 47.7 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc, along with 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals in 25.4 minutes per game. He was selected with the third overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Wizards and helped the Warriors to an NBA Championship in 2022.

Agbaji (6-5, 215, Kansas) spent two seasons with the Jazz, averaging 6.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 110 games (32 starts).