The Note: Mark Eaton reflects on an unlikely career, his blocks record, and his relationship with Rudy Gobert

Mark Eaton thought someone would have broken his record by now.

But all of these years later, the retired Utah Jazz center’s 456 blocks during the 1984-85 season and the 3.5 blocks per game he averaged for his career are still the NBA's gold standard when it comes to swats.

On this week’s episode of The Note, Eaton joins the podcast to talk about becoming eligible for the Hall of Fame, his time playing for Frank Layden and Jerry Sloan, and his relationship with Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

Here’s a rundown of the episode:

INTRO

First of all, check out this Utah Jazz 10-Year Challenge. It is perfection.

OK, onto the real business: Donovan Mitchell has taken over point guard duties and, in doing so, won the Western Conference Player of the Week award. … Rudy Gobert has been terrific during this four-game win streak. … This is how to vote for Rudy and Donovan for All-Star. … Ekpe Udoh’s Book Club will be streamed live on Facebook on Thursday evening.

6:55 — How Eaton found out about his Hall of Fame eligibility; what the honor means to him; and why the former fourth-round draft pick never expected the career he had.

9:00 — Frank Layden’s impact on Eaton and the Jazz

10:25 — Adjusting to the NBA. Will anyone break his blocks record? Some of Eaton’s favorite games.

13:40 — Salt Palace memories; favorite teammates; learning to dine like an NBA veteran.

17:45 — Why Eaton decided to make Utah his home.

18:49 — Thoughts on the current Utah Jazz team and his relationship with Rudy Gobert.

22:45 — Eaton’s friendship with Jerry Sloan

