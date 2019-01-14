Donovan Mitchell named NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week

Donovan Mitchell has been named the Western Conference’s Player of the Week for January 6-13, the NBA announced Monday. The Utah Jazz guard averaged 31.5 points and 5.75 assists over four games last week, leading the Jazz to a 3-1 record in that span.

Here’s how Mitchell’s week played out:

Jan. 7 at Milwaukee — Recorded 26 points (6-of-12 3FG), three boards and one assist on the road against the Bucks.

Jan. 9 vs. Orlando — Finished with 33 points (12-of-21 FG), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in a 106-93 victory against the Magic.

Jan. 11 vs. L.A. Lakers — Logged 33 points, nine assists, four boards and two blocks, taking down the Lakers, 113-93.

Jan. 12 vs. Chicago — Notched a week-high 34 points, six rebounds and six assists in a 110-102 win against the Bulls.

Mitchell shot 48.4 percent from the field last week and 48.6 percent from 3-point territory. He also averaged 4.3 rebounds and 1 block during those four games. Mitchell has now scored 30 or more points in three straight games, the longest streak of his career.

“He’s shown a decisiveness to attack,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said after Mitchell’s 33-point performance in a win over the Lakers. “You don’t even have to think of it as scoring, it’s just attacking. Sometimes he’ll be the one to score. Sometimes he’ll pass it. Really, he was ready to go.”

“He’s obviously doing something right,” forward Derrick Favors said. “He’s always in the gym, always working on his game. He’s focused. There’s a lot of pressure on him in the point guard position. He’s just out there making plays, making shots and playing great.”

This is the first time in his career Mitchell has earned the NBA’s Player of the Week honor. Mitchell is the 53rd player in Jazz history to win the award and is the first since Nov. 6, 2016 (George Hill).

