New Experiences, Expanded Local F&B Options, a Fully Overhauled Broadcast Studio, and Other Building Upgrades Await Fans at Delta Center

Excitement is building in Utah as the Utah Jazz prepare to kick off the 2023-24 NBA regular season inside the Delta Center where they will take on the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 25. Ahead of opening night - which is also the official onset of the 50th season of Jazz Basketball - the Jazz are unveiling updates at their home arena that range from new partnerships with local restaurants and a completely renovated broadcast studio to interactive fan attractions, new club partners, and other upgrades.

“From Delta Air Lines returning as a marquee partner to marking five decades as an NBA franchise, this season brings so many reasons to celebrate being a Jazz fan, and we are excited to unveil new programming and spaces at every level of Delta Center that will further enhance each guest’s experience,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz.

New Food and Beverage Options

Five new food and beverage providers will serve up local fan favorites and additional in-demand menu items on Delta Center’s concourse levels.

Santorini’s, an award-winning local restaurant with a focus on healthy Mediterranean fare, is now located on the main concourse by Portal H, offering items including the Santorini’s Mediterranean Bowl, a Jumbo Pita Sandwich, and Puffy Pita Tacos.

Swig, a local soft drink shop known for its “dirty sodas,” is serving refreshing drinks and delicious treats on the arena’s main and upper concourses as the new official Soda Shop of the Utah Jazz.

Salt City Smokehouse, located in Section F, has been added as a new barbecue option, which has long been a Jazz fan favorite food choice. The menu items were designed to be easy to eat in any seat ranging from a Chimichurri Tri Tip Sandwich and a Hickory Pulled Pork Sandwich on Texas Toast to a S’mores Ice Cream Sandwich.

Casamigos Corner, a new full-service bar experience in Portal DD, will serve up specialty, tequila-based cocktails and entrees such as Loaded Nachos, Taco Salads, and popular Bone-In Chicken Wings.

Sprinkles Cupcakes now serves its famous fresh-baked cupcakes through convenient Cupcake ATMs located on the south side of the main concourse and on the upper concourse.

Delta Center continues to feature a variety of other Utah-based restaurant partners including Costa Vida Mexican Grill, Spilled Milk Ice Cream, Cupbop Korean BBQ, Bon Bon Desserts & Gelato, Cubby’s, J.Dawgs, Maxwell’s Pizza, Proper Burger, San Diablo Churros, Totally Nutz, Chile Verde Mexican Burrito, and Honest Acai.

A New Broadcast Experience at Delta Studios



Jazz fans walking along Level 5 will notice the completely renovated Utah Jazz broadcast set, now known as Delta Studios, which was completely transformed over the summer by Creative Dimensions into an enclosed set that features a 12’ x 6.75’ seamless LED video wall.



Starting Oct. 25, Delta Studios will introduce new production spaces and capabilities to Jazz games and other SEG Media productions. In addition to being the main site for all pre-game, halftime, and post-game shows to air on KJZZ-TV (Channel 14) and Jazz+, Delta Studios will host interviews, podcast recordings, and behind-the-scenes shoots for exclusive content to be shared across the team’s media platforms.

Interactive Fan Attractions



As part of the continued long-term partnership between the Utah Jazz and 5 For The Fight, the 5 For The Fight “All In Until Cancer Gives In” Wall is a new, permanent interactive installation located near the main entrance of the arena. This space enables fans to dedicate their “5” for someone they know who is fighting cancer, take a photo, donate, and enter to win exclusive Jazz memorabilia. Fans in the space can play back and personalize video messages from Utah Jazz players to send digitally to loved ones who are in the fight against cancer.

In the same vicinity is the new Utah Jazz Legends Wall, which presents a visual, interactive history of Jazz basketball. Fans can scroll through bios of current players and watch highlights and top plays from the past 49 years. The wall also serves up information on Jazzmen who were Olympians, statistics from the team’s NBA playoff runs, and background on the venues where the team has played.

Located on Level 6, the Ford Fan Zone features new family activities including play-safe spaces and multiple Pop-A-Shots. Advance reservations are not required.

Club Upgrades Across Three Levels

Several clubs on the arena’s first, second, and fourth levels offer updated designs and feature new branding. The space formerly known as LGCY Club is now the Black Desert Club as part of a new partnership between the Utah Jazz and Black Desert Resort in St. George. Interform Club has taken over the space previously known as the WCF Club, and LVT – the new official patch partner of the Utah Jazz and their G-League franchise, the Salt Lake City Stars, and a sponsor of Junior Jazz - is now the presenting sponsor of the suite level at Delta Center (Level 4).

The Delta Sky360® Club – the arena’s invitation-only club located on Level 1 - was completely renovated to add an inclusive new food experience and complimentary beverages. The club’s redesign includes new lighting installations and furniture, creating an elevated environment.