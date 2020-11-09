Donovan Mitchell chosen to serve on new National Basketball Social Justice Coalition

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has been selected to serve on the newly-formed National Basketball Social Justice Coalition.

The coalition is just the latest step by Mitchell and the NBA to use basketball to help advance equality and social justice in America. The group aims to “raise awareness, educate and advocate for meaningful reform” and will “focus on action and change around voting access and criminal justice reform at the national, state and local level.”

Mitchell, 24, has proudly used his platform to speak out against injustice over the past year.

“I feel like I have a perspective that not many people have, I can understand the ignorance that comes from white people, toward black people because I have seen it,” he said in an interview with ESPN earlier this year. “I had been around that for so many years—and then understanding the struggles of being African-American, understanding we have certain things that we just don’t have access to that I was taught in private school. I think that’s where my voice comes from because I see both sides and I understand there is a divide.”

Last month, Mitchell joined a group of other NBA stars to discuss social issues with now-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The Social Justice Coalition board members are:

NBA Board of Governors

Micky Arison, Miami Heat Managing General Partner

Steve Ballmer, L.A. Clippers Chairman

Clay Bennett, Oklahoma City Thunder Chairman

Marc Lasry, Milwaukee Bucks Governor

Vivek Ranadivé, Sacramento Kings Governor and Chairman

Players

Carmelo Anthony, Portland Trail Blazers Forward

Avery Bradley, Los Angeles Lakers Guard

Sterling Brown, Milwaukee Bucks Guard-Forward

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz Guard

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves Forward

Coaches