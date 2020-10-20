Donovan Mitchell discusses voting, education and police reform with VP candidate Kamala Harris

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell impressed everyone with his playoff performances in the NBA Bubble. But, as Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum put it, “what [Mitchell] did in terms of speaking out was even more impressive.”

That’s why Mitchell recently joined McCollum and 76ers forward Tobias Harris as part of a discussion with Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris.

A video of the conversation — with all four participants wearing masks and socially distanced — was released Tuesday, and touched on topics ranging from voting to education to police brutality.

“I went to private school and public school. I’ve seen two different Americas,” Mitchell told Harris. “There are friends I went to private school with who have no idea what’s happening 45 minutes away in the projects, now idea how people live.”

Mitchell went on to ask Harris about her education policies.

“You have raised what I think is one of the most important issues that we need to address immediately,” Harris said. “I do believe that teachers do god’s work. It’s a skill and a gift to give your life to educate other peoples’ children … and we don’t pay them enough.”

Watch the entire conversation below: