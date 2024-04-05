"Diversified Offensive Skillset" — Amidst a Breakout Rookie Season, Keyonte George is One of the Steals of the Draft

After being selected with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, it was widely hypothesized that Keyonte George — the second of Utah's three first-round picks — was the most likely to contribute immediately. Armed with a versatile skillset on offense, George's ability to put the ball in the hoop was considered the most pro-ready trait of the trio of picks.

"Keyonte has probably the most diversified offensive skillset maybe in the draft," Jazz GM Justin Zanik said back in June. "Keyonte's been doing it for a long time at a very, very high level. … He has all the shots, shots that some people can't ever learn. He's worked on his body, he has confidence as a scorer. … We've got to work on where he fits into the team, but right now, he's already an offensive weapon."

George has lived up to the hype, going from the No. 16 pick in the draft to starting over half of his games this year. He's averaged 12.9 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.9 rebounds on a 40/34/84 shooting split in 26.3 minutes per game. He's played in 64 games, making 33 starts (all stats as of March 24).

He ranks first among rookies in total assists (285) and second among all rookies in assists per contest (4.5 apg). He's fourth in total points among rookies in 2023-24 (825) and third in points per game after the All-Star break (17.3 ppg). He's tied for fourth in the entire NBA in clutch 3-point percentage (.467 — min. 15 attempts). He's also the fourth rookie in Jazz history to total at least 825 points and 280 assists in a season. (Donovan Mitchell, Deron Williams, and Trey Burke).

George has scored 30+ three times this season, the third-most among rookies — but what sets him apart was his performance against Steph Curry and the Warriors on Feb. 15. In 41 minutes, George dropped a career-high 33 points, while adding six assists, three steals, and two rebounds. He also shot 9-of-16 from three, tying the NBA rookie record for most threes in a game.

"He has a really unique brain for a young player," head coach Will Hardy said. "I think that's where he's got a big advantage on everyone else because it's gonna, hopefully, accelerate his learning curve. Basketball is pattern recognition when it comes down to it on the offensive end, and the best players are the ones that know all the patterns and can recognize them quickly. … Keyonte has shown the ability to do some of that."

Despite ending the season starting alongside his fellow rookies, George's career did not start that way following the draft.

With Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh recovering from injuries sustained before the draft, George was the lone rookie to go through Utah's summer league in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. He rose to the occasion, averaging 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game through three games in Salt Lake City. He then broke out on the bigger stage, posting a double-double in his first game in Las Vegas en route to averaging 29.5 points and 8.5 assists in two games.

Unfortunately, his time was cut short when he suffered a sprained ankle during the second quarter in a showdown against Denver. Not only did he miss the rest of the contest, but he was also out for Utah's final two games. However, George had done enough before the injury to be named First-Team All-Summer League after his performances.

"I'm trying to shape myself into that true point guard," George said back then. "At the end of the day, I know I can score but getting my teammates involved. … Making it easier for them is making it easier for me. Just getting each other the ball, playing together, and having fun. … The game is slowing down for me, and I'm gaining a lot of confidence in my work."

While George shined throughout summer league, going head-to-head with his teammates during open runs was another beast. How would he perform with Kris Dunn — one of the best defenders in the league — guarding him? How would he finish at the rim with Walker Kessler, one of the league's best shot blockers, waiting for him at the rim? It didn't take long for word to spread that George was more than up to the task, fueling the hype train that had been building.

"There's a lot of belief within our organization in Keyonte," Hardy said. "I think all of the guys on the team recognize Keyonte's ability. … I think everybody on the team has been really impressed with his maturity at his age, his understanding at his age. I think the team has received him well. … They've been very supportive of him."

After starting the season coming off the bench but in the rotation and slowly seeing his minutes and role expanded, George got the first start of his NBA career on Nov. 8 against Indiana. Although the Jazz fell to the Pacers, it was a debut worthy of being proud of. He finished with seven points, nine assists (with just one turnover), and two rebounds in 31 minutes — all coming on his 20th birthday.

"Best birthday present you could ever ask for," George said that night. "I'm truly blessed and thankful that this staff and organization are willing to trust me this early in the season to go out and try to get guys organized and, you know, run a team. When he (Hardy) told me, I kind of had a big smile on my face. … I'm always talking about waiting my time, waiting for the opportunity, and it came."

George remained in the starting lineup for much of the season, only coming off the bench when he returned from injury. Since returning to full health, he's back as the starting point guard and continuing to make the most out of every opportunity on the court.

"To be completely honest, I feel like I belong," George said. "For me, I think that confidence comes from the preparation. … I'm just super confident in my game. I just had a lot of fun out there. It's a long season, and I know what we got. … I'm just going to continue to keep a smile on my face because, at the end of the day, it's just basketball."