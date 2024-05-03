"Biggest Strength" — Potter's Long Range Shooting Key to his Performance with the Jazz

Micah Potter takes a grounded approach to life in professional basketball. Potter knew that entering this year, he would likely spend most of his time in the G-League with the Salt Lake City Stars — yet that didn't bother him. He took it as a chance to get extended minutes against other professionals, a chance for his game to grow, and most importantly, a chance to stay ready for when his time came.

As injuries ravaged Utah's depth late in the season, head coach Will Hardy called on Potter to help fill out the roster and earn legitimate NBA minutes. Potter responded with some of the best basketball of his career, setting multiple career highs in the process and ending the year with some momentum.

In 16 games, Potter averaged 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game. He posted double digits in two games, including a career-high 11 points in Utah's victory over Atlanta on March 15. He also ended the year strong, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks in a career-high 21 minutes.

"I've been waiting around for it. . … It's been a lot of fun," Potter said. "Obviously, I'm very thankful for the opportunity. I have a great surrounding group around me to keep me prepared, whether it's the G-League or whether it's up with the Jazz. We have a great staff, a great developmental staff."

After three seasons in the NBA/G-League, Potter has developed a niche as a big man capable of spreading the floor. In the NBA, he shot 47.5% from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc. In the G-League, Potter shot 50.8% from the floor and 37.3% from three (5.1 attempts per game).

"I think that's my biggest strength," Potter said of his ability to stretch the floor. "The ability to shoot the ball, that's something I've really tried to hone in on since becoming a pro is getting off threes in different situations and making sure your footwork is correct."

More than anything, Potter's extended run late in the season was vital for his development. It's one thing to practice against NBA players, but to get actual game experience with everything on the line is a part of the evolution process that can't be recreated.

"It's absolutely necessary in order to grow, really at all," Hardy said. "There's things that you can watch on film, but there's nothing like a game. And I think it also settles you down a little bit, knowing that one mistake, two mistakes, are not the end of your opportunity. … It allows you to play with a little bit less anxiety, so I think it's critical to get consistent minutes."