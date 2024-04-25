"An Interesting Year" — After the Longest Two Years of His Hoops Life, Kessler Excited for an Offseason of Growth

For most rookies entering the NBA, the toughest stretch of basketball they've played came in college — a 30-35 game season from November through March. So when they enter the NBA, their season not only starts earlier but also lasts longer. The amount of games is more than doubled, and basketball becomes what they eat, sleep, and breathe.

That exact scenario played out for Walker Kessler two seasons ago when, as a rookie, he played in 74 games for the Jazz (40 starts). He was named First-Team All-Rookie and finished third in Rookie of the Year voting. But rather than be like most rookies who take the summer off to regroup after the most extended season of their life, Kessler did the opposite.

He joined Team USA for a month of training camp before the FIBA World Cup, followed by a month of competition. In his rare time away from Team USA, Kessler was either in the gym preparing for the upcoming season (and his specific role with the Jazz) or doing various projects as a representative of the organization.

By the time the summer of 2023 was over, Kessler had no vacation — no real break. While his teammates spent the offseason training at their respective gyms and relaxing in the sunshine, Kessler refused to slow down. When they met up for training camp, Kessler's teammates were well-rested and prepared, while the big man was running on fumes entering his second season.

What resulted was a sophomore season that fell below the standards Kessler held himself to. Although his numbers were eerily similar to what he did as a rookie, they didn't represent the jump Kessler expected of himself. He finished the year averaging 8.1 points and 7.5 rebounds on 65.4% shooting while finishing with 2.4 blocks per game (No. 2 in the NBA).

"It definitely was an interesting year, personally," Kessler said. "I definitely saw the hills and the valleys, a lot of ups and downs. I learned a lot this year. … Learned a lot about myself, learned a lot about the team."

Never one to make excuses, Kessler wasn't sure what circumstances led to this season turning out the way it did. While he played in 64 games, he started in just 22 of them — 18 less than the previous season when he ended the year as the team's starting center. He has no regrets about the season, as going through those struggles helped make him mentally stronger. That mindset allowed him to stay strong through trials and tribulations and remain positive in the future.

"No one likes inconsistency," Kessler said. "Trying to learn how to go through that and learn that you can only control what you can control on any given night, for me, that was a big learning curve. I'd never been used to that. You can either react one way and crash and burn or react another way and try to figure it out. … I took the latter approach.

Kessler's answer was succinct and reflective when asked specifically what he learned from this year.

"I learned that I need to give myself a lot of grace," he said. "I did a lot better at that towards the end of the year in understanding that the path I want to get to being the best possible player I can be is not going straight up. I think that you can either crash and burn or look for the good and try and learn from it. … Try and apply it, and understand that it's not going to be a steady incline. Kind of trial by fire."

That trial by fire Kessler was referring to became a theme for the Jazz throughout the season. Dealing with more injuries and starting lineups than most of the league, it felt like every week brought a new adjustment of sorts. Instead of becoming discouraged by how the year ended — going 5-20 post-All-Star break — Kessler saw something different in his teammates.

"We obviously had a tough year towards the end of the year, but I think a lot of these guys are very hungry," he said. "I think a lot of these guys understand that it's going to take a lot of work, especially in the offseason. … You can see it in how they work in this gym (ZBBC) that they are hungry to get better. That's all you can want going into the offseason."

As for Kessler, he's returning to the basics of improving this summer. He's planning on playing in Summer League alongside Utah's trio of rookies, viewing it as an opportunity to get real court time while further developing chemistry with the Jazz's young core.

"With the way the league, especially in the center position, a lot of these guys are very strong, physical. … They’re men," he said. "For me, it's continuing to work on my body. Continuing to get stronger while still maintaining mobility and working on my defensive capabilities. Offensively, just work on being an offensive presence and continuing to expand my game."

While some may think Kessler is excited for an offseason of, well, being off, he has a different mindset.

"You have no idea," he said when asked about his excitement for the summer. "It's not even about the relaxing part, it's more so in being in my own base camp between here and Atlanta. It's about just working and not having to worry about FIBA or anything. … I'm very, very looking forward to it. I'll be back and forth. … I imagine I'll be here (Utah) a good amount."

After acknowledging that the season didn't go as planned for him personally or the team, Kessler isn't discouraged. He still believes in the Jazz and what the future has for them.