After Joining the Jazz Last Summer, Yurtseven was Always Ready When Called Upon

Entering the season, the Jazz were loaded with talent in the frontcourt.

Lauri Markkanen was the All-Star, Walker Kessler was coming off an all-rookie campaign, John Collins was the high-flying new addition, and Kelly Olynyk was the crafty and wily veteran. That sort of talent allowed Utah to play two big men at all times and match up with different personnel depending on what they wanted to accomplish.

Yet, despite the talent up top, one thing was still missing. Utah needed a bruiser, a big man who prides himself on doing the dirty work. One who sets screens like concrete, crashes the boards with ferocity, and relishes banging around down low with the other bigs in the league.

Enter Ömer Yurtseven.

Yurtseven, one of the team’s free agent signings last offseason, brought a unique set of skills to the Jazz. Despite limited playing time, he was always prepared and stepped up when needed. His contributions were particularly notable at the start of the season during Kessler’s injury and later in the season when injuries significantly affected the team.

He ended the year averaging 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game, playing in 48 games with 12 starts.

With Kessler going down less than a month into the season, Utah needed an answer — and Yurtseven answered the call. From games played Nov. 21 through Dec. 14, Yurtseven played double-digit minutes in 10 of the 11 games, where he dropped 18 points against the Lakers and 15 rebounds against the Blazers.

As Utah got healthy, Yurtseven returned to the bench for most of the season. But the injury bug bit hard in March and April, and Yurtseven was called upon again.

After dropping three double-digit scoring games in March, Yurtseven played the best basketball of the season in April. In seven games, he averaged 10.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 24.1 minutes per game — he scored double digits in five games, including a season-high 20 points against the Nuggets. He also had three games of double-digit rebounds, culminating in a career-high 18 boards against the Warriors in the season finale.

He was particularly impressive during Utah’s 118-113 win over Portland on Dec. 2. Yurtseven took over in overtime when his putback dunk gave Utah a two-point lead with just over a minute to play. He then sealed the victory with a game-saving block of Malcolm Brogdon in the final 10 seconds.