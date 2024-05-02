Acquired Via Trade in February, Lewis Jr. Made the Most of his Time in Utah

A midseason acquisition in February as part of a trade between the Jazz and Raptors, Kira Lewis Jr. knew he was joining a team with a crowded backcourt. Utah was armed with starters Keyonte George and Collin Sexton, reserves Jordan Clarkson and Kris Dunn, and Talen Horton-Tucker waiting in the wings when called upon.

With that in mind, Lewis Jr. took a unique approach to his time with the Jazz. Rather than fret over a lack of playing time, he spent the ensuing two months acclimating himself to the franchise while focusing on what he needed to do to improve. He didn’t waste his time in Utah, getting better every day by treating practices as his games.

In 12 games with the Jazz, Lewis Jr. averaged just 3.3 points and 1.6 assists in 9.9 minutes per game. Used mostly as a late-minutes reserve, he got his chance late in the season when injuries took their toll on the roster. He dropped 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists in a loss to Houston on March 23, shooting 4-of-9 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line.

But he saved his best for last.

In the season finale, Lewis Jr. finished with a season-high 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting. He added three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in the 123-116 loss to Golden State.