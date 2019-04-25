The Miami-Dade Public Library System and the Miami HEAT would like to thank you for participating in the Summer Reading Program. As a participant in this program, you have the ability to purchase two (2) tickets for the price of one (1) to an upcoming 2019-2020 HEAT home game for only $20! This offer is valid for any pre season game or select regular season home games from October 1st – November 30th, 2019.

Additional tickets may be purchased for friends and family at a savings of $10 per person so that you can celebrate your reading achievement together. Seat locations are made available on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability. All sales are final and no refunds will be given. All tickets will be located in the 400 level of the AmericanAirlines Arena. All attending participants must be chaperoned and accompanied by a parent or guardian 18 years or older. Offer is valid for Miami-Dade Public Library summer reading participants only. All ticket codes must be redeemed for seat locations at least two (2) weeks prior to the selected game date, and must be redeemed using the instructions below.

To redeem your tickets:



Step 1:

Go to https://www.nba.com/heat/summerreading, click the “Summer Reading voucher button”

Step 2:



Click “Buy Tickets” and enter the ticket code below. Choose Your seats and add additional tickets at a special rate, as needed. Confirm and submit payment for (Optional) additional tickets. Tickets will be delivered to you via the Miami HEAT mobile app at least 48 hours before your HEAT game.

Please Note:



Vouchers will not be accepted at the AmericanAirlines Arena box office.

Additional tickets at the special rate can only be purchased through the link.

All tickets are subject to availability and are sold on a first come first serve basis.

Multiple vouchers should be redeemed together to ensure the best opportunity to sit together based upon availability.

To redeem your ticket and to purchase additional tickets for friends and family, complete the above instructions or submit your summer reading order form directly to Florian Louis with the Miami HEAT.

If you have any additional questions or need further assistance contact Florian Louis directly at 786.777.4374 or via email at Florian.Louis@heat.com.

Thank you for supporting the Miami-Dade Public Library reading program and the Miami HEAT!