Zach LaVine Named All-Star

The NBA announced earlier tonight that Zach LaVine was selected as a reserve for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, as selected by East head coaches. It is his second consecutive year to be named an All-Star, and with DeMar DeRozan announced a starter last week, this is the first time the Bulls have had multiple All-Stars since Jimmy Butler and Pau Gasol in 2016.

In 43 games this season, LaVine has averaged 24.9 points (14th in the NBA, 7th in the East), 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists with 48.4 percent shooting from the field, 39.5 percent from three and 87.4 percent from the free throw line. Prior to exiting the game on Jan. 12 early with a knee injury, he had scored in double figures in 140 consecutive games, the second-longest streak over that stretch behind LeBron James. LaVine scored at least 20 points in 14 consecutive games from Oct. 25 to Nov. 21, which is tied for the eighth-longest such streak in the league this season. His 37 games with 20-or-more points are tied for fourth in the East, and his 12 30-point games are the seventh-most in the East. LaVine has recorded seven games with 10-plus field goals made and 5-plus 3-pointers made while also shooting at least 50.0 percent from the floor, which is the second-most such games in the NBA. He has displayed his prowess as a closer with 233 fourth-quarter points in only 43 games, tied for sixth-most in the East, and his 74 clutch points, which are fourth-most in the East.

DeRozan and LaVine are two of only six players in the league, and the only teammates, to each score 20-plus points in 37 or more games this season. They have both scored at least 20 points in the same game an NBA-best 27 times. They are also the only teammates to score 30-plus point at least 12 times in 2021-22. The duo has combined to score at least 60 points 10 times this season, all on the road, with the Bulls claiming an 8-2 record in those games. DeRozan (35 points, 10 assists) and LaVine (30 points, nine assists) became the second pair of Bulls teammates to post 30-plus points and dish out 9-plus assists in the same game at Atlanta on Dec. 27 since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen at Boston on March 31, 1991. (NBA History).