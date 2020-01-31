Wendell Carter Jr. selected to 2020 Rising Stars roster

The NBA announced today that Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. was named to the U.S. Team for the 2020 NBA Rising Stars in Chicago, as selected by NBA assistant coaches. However, Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been selected by the NBA to join the U.S. Team, replacing the injured Carter, who has not played for the Bulls since sustaining a sprained right ankle on Jan. 6. Carter is not expected to return to game action until after the All-Star break.

Carter, a 20-year-old sophomore player, was the seventh-overall selection of the 2018 NBA Draft out of Duke. He played in 44 games his rookie year due to a thumb injury, and a right ankle sprain has caused him to lose 13 games this season. Through the 37 games he has played in 2019-20, however, he's averaging 11.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Carter's rebounding average is the highest among all qualified first- and second-year players in the NBA, and his 17 double-doubles this season are third-most. He is the fourth player in Bulls history to post 20 double-doubles within 70 career games. Carter owns 217 career offensive rebounds, and he became the fourth-fastest Bull to get to 200 offensive boards in his career, reaching that mark through 78 career contests.

This is the third straight season and fourth in the last five in which the Bulls have had at least one player named to this event. The 26th Rising Stars will pit 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the United States against 10 first- and second-year NBA players from around the world in the league's annual showcase of premier young talent during NBA All-Star. Rising Stars will air live at 9 p.m. ET on TNT and ESPN Radio in the United States. Tickets are available at NBAEvents.com.