United Center to Introduce New Cutting-Edge Scoreboard and Sound System for 2019-2020 Season

CHICAGO– The United Center Joint Venture announced today that a new state-of-the-art scoreboard and fully immersive arena audio system will debut for the start of the 2019-2020 season. The project is the latest arena enhancement aimed to provide an unparalleled gameday experience for Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks fans.

The new UC Scoreboard

The new center-hung scoreboard will feature a one-of-a-kind design that intersects traditional display elements and modern technology. It will feature:

8,600 square feet of 4mm pixel pitch displays, making it the largest center-hung screen display with the highest resolution technology among all arenas that host both NBA and NHL teams

Nearly four times more LED screen display than the existing scoreboard

Kinetic movement with six independent panels

First-of-its-kind, continuous inner ring display

Immersive audio, production lighting and more

Fans in every seat across the arena will experience better visibility. The new inner ring display will provide video and stats to fans closest to the floor or ice, while the increased panel size and image clarity will enhance the view from all other perspectives, including the 100-, 200-, 300- and penthouse levels.

"This new scoreboard allows us the opportunity to take the in-game experience to the next level," said Sergio Lozano, Senior Director, Scoreboard Operations, United Center. "Fans will be blown away by the remarkable scale and unique capabilities leading to a truly captivating in-game experience."

Complementing the new scoreboard, the United Center is installing a fully customized, production-level sound system that will deliver more balanced, seamless and powerful audio to fans and visitors of all events.

The United Center's innovative approach to audio and visual elements comes in partnership with industry leaders including Mitsubishi Electric, Crossfade Design, HOK and Clair Solutions.

These two large-scale arena enhancements join recent updates, including all new arena bowl seats and the installation of LED sports lighting. This project marks the continuation of the United Center's commitment to enhancing the fan experience at more than 200 events each year. For the latest information about new in-arena elements or upcoming events, please visit the United Center's website, Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

About United Center

The United Center is a state-of-the-art, multi-use entertainment facility that has welcomed more than 55 million fans since opening in 1994. Home of the Chicago Bulls of the National Basketball Association and the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, the United Center hosts more than 200 events each year, including the best sporting events, musical performers, family shows, and special events in the industry. A commitment to superior service makes the United Center one of the top venues in the world. For more information, visit www.UnitedCenter.com.