Sam Smith's 2022 All-Star Game Selection Projections on Christmas Day

The brightest in the NBA and among its TV partners didn't see it coming, either.

If they had—and no doubt the NBA wish they did—the Bulls would be one of the featured Christmas Day games Saturday that are facing the absences of perhaps a half dozen stars like Trae Young, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. And then getting to watch five teams that are about or below .500 and fighting just to remain in the post season play-in conversation.

The Bulls with the league's fifth best record at 19-10 after three virus related postponements await their next game, Dec. 26 against Indiana in the United Center. With Zach LaVine returning to practice Thursday from his second Covid absence in two seasons, the Bulls are close to full strength missing injured players Derrick Jones and Alex Caruso, and previously Patrick Williams.

But if you want to see the Bulls in another distinguished NBA setting, it should be soon during the February All-Star game celebration of the NBA's 75th season.

Figure that DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine will be All-Stars, the first multiple Bulls All-Stars since Jimmy Butler and Pau Gasol in 2016.

And the way the Bulls have played along with the creeping virus absences in the Eastern Conference, it seems like a good chance Bulls coach Billy Donovan and his staff could represent the Eastern Conference as coaches. The last time the Bulls had the All-Star coach was Tom Thibodeau in 2012, then just the third time a Bulls coach directed the Eastern Conference All-Stars. The coaches are selected based on the best team record in the conference at the end of January. The Bulls again surprising the observers—no sense calling them experts—are in that race for the best record. The 76ers Doc Rivers and the Jazz' Quin Snyder are ineligible after coaching last season.

The Bulls' record on Christmas Day stands at 19-10.

The Bulls are second in the Eastern Conference with obviously a long way to go. But the Bulls have endured their Covid outbreak with a 5-2 record in December. Meanwhile, Durant is out with virus for the Nets. James Harden is due to return for the Christmas game. The Nets gave the vaccine-averse Kyrie Irving permission to play at least road games amidst restrictive New York vaccine requirements. But Irving also tested positive. And because of his status, he still must pass numerous tests. So the Nets Eastern Conference lead could be shaky.

All-Star voting begins with the Christmas Day games.

The voting will be through January 22 for the Feb. 20 game. Fan voting will account for 50 percent with players and media 25 percent each. The starters will be announced Jan. 27 and the reserves in a vote of conference coaches the following week. There is no longer a category for centers with just guards and front court players.

DeRozan has been one of the major surprise players in the NBA this season despite a 20-point career scoring average. Little was expected of the 32-year-old veteran after three quiet seasons in San Antonio. But DeRozan is fifth in the NBA in scoring and the best clutch player in the league, leading all players in fourth quarter scoring efficiency and near the top in points and average. He is averaging 26.8 points overall, the second highest mark in his career and most in five years. And even with those lofty numbers for a teammate, LaVine is averaging 26 points and is sixth in the league in scoring. as LaVine and DeRozan comprise the top scoring duo in the league. Both also are averaging more than five rebounds and four assists, and seem almost certain to be named All-Stars, DeRozan for the fifth time and LaVine for the second time.

There's a month of voting, so things can change. But here's a look at what the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Star teams might look like. In the new format started in 2018, the leading vote recipient in each conference becomes team captain. Then in a TV special the captains choose among the All-Stars to create a team. The East vs West format went from the first All-Star game in 1951 through 2017.

Zach LaVine and Kevin Durant figure to draw strong consideration for the 2022 All-Star game as starters.

Projected Eastern Conference All-Stars

Starters. Backcourt: Trae Young and Zach LaVine.

Frontcourt. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid.

The starters' voting often is popularity biased, which is why Young makes it despite the Hawks having a step back season. LaVine has become more popular with his highlight play and gold medal with the Olympic team. Though it's possible someone like Jayson Tatum sneaks in ahead of him because of the general popularity of Boston players. Plus, Bulls players are at a disadvantage this season because the Bulls have been on national TV so infrequently. That should change next season along with a return to Christmas Day for the first time since 2016.

East Reserves:

DeMar DeRozan

Kyle Lowry

James Harden

Jayson Tatum

Jrue Holiday

Darius Garland

Jimmy Butler



Butler wouldn't deserve it now given how many games he's missed. So it's assuming he comes back soon. Someone from the Cavs deserves it considering their eye opening season. It's been a down year for Bradley Beal. One wildcard as a starter could be LaMelo Ball, who has been a popular player for a competent Hornets team.

Stephen Curry is having another high-caliber season with the Golden State Warriors.

Projected Western Conference All-Stars

Starters. Backcourt: Chris Paul and Stephen Curry

Frontcourt: LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic.

It hasn't been the best season for Doncic, and the Mavs have regressed. But Doncic is extremely popular and figures to get the fan vote. And watch out for that East dominance with six of the top eight scorers in the NBA now playing in the Eastern Conference (James could move in there soon once he has enough games to qualify). It's also a season with many stars watching with Irving and Ben Simmons not playing in the East and Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson injured in the West.

West Reserves:

Devin Booker

Donovan Mitchell

Paul George

Damian Lillard

Ja Morant

Rudy Gobert

Draymond Green



Karl-Anthony Towns deserves a spot, and you never know with injuries and more virus. Perhaps also Andrew Wiggins and Deandre Ayton the way the Warriors and Suns have separated themselves.

It figures soon to be trending Bulls.