OMER ASIK MEDICAL UPDATE

Bulls center Omer Asik is out indefinitely with inflammatory arthritis that flared up over the summer. He has been receiving ongoing medical treatment and management, but his return to basketball activities is yet to be determined. Updates on his condition will be provided when appropriate.

Asik came to the Bulls in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 1, 2018. He also played for Chicago in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 NBA seasons. He has career averages of 2.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 152 games for the Bulls.