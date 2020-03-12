Official NBA Statement on Impact of COVID-19

Bulls.com Note

We fully support the NBA's decision to suspend play and are continuing to monitor this fluid situation closely. While we work with the league and develop our plans, we will provide updates to our fans, partners and ticket holders as they become available. We appreciate your patience and flexibility as we navigate this together.

NBA Statement

The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of Wednesday's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, Wednesday's game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.

The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.