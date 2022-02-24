Getting To Know Tristan Thompson

BIRTHDAY: March 13, 1991 (age 30)

HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6'9", 254 lb

HOMETOWN: Brampton, Ontario, Canada

2021-22: 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds per game on 50.9% shooting

CAREER: 9.1 points, 8.5 rebounds per game on 51.8% shooting

CAREER THUS FAR: The Bulls added valuable veteran big man depth, announcing on Sunday that they have signed former NBA Champion center Tristan Thompson.This move was made in accordance with another move, with the Bulls releasing forward Alfonzo McKinnie. In accordance with team policy, terms of Thompson's contract were not disclosed.

Thompson was a member of the 2011-12 All-Rookie team, putting up 8 points, 6 rebounds and a block per game on a potential-filled, rebuilding Cavaliers team.

The tough and physical Thompson developed into one of the best rebounders in the league, specifically on the offensive glass.

Over nine extremely successful seasons with the Cavaliers Thompson averaged 9.4 points and 8.7 rebounds (3.4 offensive rebounds) per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. He comes to Chicago averaging 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over stints with Sacramento and Indiana.

Thompson's rebounding is an immediate boon for the Bulls, as his total rebound numbers make him the third leading rebounder on Chicago this season. Thompson's 2.3 offensive rebounds per game in 2021-22 makes him the Bulls leader this season in that category.

The former NBA Champion has no shortage of experience in big games.

Thompson averaged a huge 10-point, 10-rebound double-double over the 2016 NBA Finals. This included a massive performance in Game 6 to keep the Cavs alive in which he played 43 minutes, racking up 15 points, 16 rebounds and 3 assists in a win. Cleveland went on to win the 2016 NBA Finals in seven games. Thompson's ferocious rebounding and ability to finish in the pick-and-roll will greatly aid the Bulls.

FUN FACT: Thompson ranks 53rd all time in NBA history in offensive rebounds with 2,363.