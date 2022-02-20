BULLS RELEASE MCKINNIE; SIGN THOMPSON

The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has released forward Alfonzo McKinnie. Chicago also announced that it has signed veteran big man Tristan Thompson. In accordance with team policy, terms of Thompson’s contract were not disclosed.

In his eleventh season in the NBA, Thompson (6-9, 254 pounds) owns career averages of 9.1 ppg (.518 from the field), 8.5 rpg (3.3 orpg) and 1.0 apg in 27.1 mpg. For his career, he has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers. This season, he has appeared in 34 games (three starts) with the Kings and Pacers, and has tallied 6.3 ppg and 5.3 rpg (2.3 orpg) in 15.3 mpg.

Thompson’s teams have also made five trips to the NBA Playoffs, including four consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals from 2015-18. In postseason play, he has played in 83 playoff games (70 starts) and posted 7.8 ppg (.566 from the field) and 8.6 rpg (3.8 orpg) in 29.6 mpg.

McKinnie saw action in 17 games (three starts) with Chicago, and averaged 3.5 ppg and 1.9 rpg in 12.1 mpg.