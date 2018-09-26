Chuck's Daily Check In - 9.26.18

The Bulls went through a full scale workout Tuesday at the Advocate Center as Head Coach Fred Hoiberg and his staff are implementing new defensive schemes with Zach LaVine participating in his first full Bulls camp and the off season arrival of veteran Jabari Parker and rookies Wendell Carter Jr. and Chandler Hutchison. One thing is for certain, this is going to be a very competitive camp.

Hoiberg on the team’s ability to switch on defense: “That’s going to be a weapon. That was our primary defense this summer in Vegas was to see how things looked with the switching and I thought Wendell was as good as anyone we had as far as moving his feet and great anticipation when a guard got by him he pursued the play and had unbelievable blocks from behind. He is certainly is a guy we feel comfortable if and when we go to that defense. Right now it’s still all about the basics and putting our behind the pick and roll defense in.

Hoiberg on the Lopez-Carter competition for the starting center position: “Robin is really good for Wendell. The fact that he (Lopez) is going in to his eleventh year ,he’s a 30 year old consumate pro and just a great fit to teach Wendell what it’s all about to be a professional. Wendell is not backing down at all. He’s going out there and playing physical; he made some unbelievable plays at the rim defensively and feel really good about that position going in to the season.”

I totally agree with Coach Hoiberg. Lopez is an outstanding leader, mentor and has a team first mentality. I am keeping a low vibe on Carter — for now - but I’m here to tell you this young man is going to be special. REAL special.

Antonio Blakeney earned a full time NBA contract after doing extremely well as a two way player a season ago (G-League-NBA). Blakeney will turn 22 next week and already has become an inspiration for other players on the cusp who are in a similar position battling for a roster spot in NBA training camps. Blakeney averaged a whopping 32 points per game for the Windy City Bulls and was named the League’s Rookie of the Year. He appeared in 19 games with the Bulls and had huge games coming off the bench against the Lakers and Thunder respectively. His advice to undrafted players is , “Come in early, leave late and work hard. Keep that competitive edge with everything. Try and go at the best players. Me and Zach (LaVine) went at it every day and part of that is because he helped me but I also competed with him to seek that matchup every day to try and make myself better and make him better as well."

NBA news and notes.

Jimmy Butler is still in Minnesota… for now. That’s all I’ve got.

A healthy Boston team is favored to win the East but don’t discount the Raps or 76ers. By the way, did you know Sacramento’s first round pick in 2019 is owned by Boston, protected only for the number one pick? Incredible.

Still trying to get my head wrapped around seeing LeBron James in Lakers’ purple and gold.

Steve Kerr addressed comparisons to this year’s Golden State Warriors team to the 97-98 Bulls’ ballclub (sixth and last title in the Jordan era) and what may lie ahead after this season with free agency looming for Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Kerr telling Nick Friedell of ESPN:

"Last dance?" Kerr said with a smile after his team's first practice Tuesday. "I hope not. I hope we keep dancing. I think the difference is with Phil [Jackson] in '98 we all were free agents and we all knew we were all going to be gone, including Phil," Kerr said. "But we're not in that same position. We do have plenty of free agents, but we're not looking at this as the final dance. Like I said, we want to have some fun and enjoy what we have this year and move on from there."

RIP Jack McKinney, former NBA Coach of the Year with the Pacers. A really good man whose world changed when he suffered a serious bicycle accident that changed his life and career forever.

Thanks for reading CCI. Always a pleasure.