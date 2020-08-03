Chuck's Daily Check In - 8.3.20

Every Monday I'll be posting one Bulls related question on CCI. I read social media and you will receive a response. I love interacting with our fans. That is a promise! I will post only your first name.

Our CCI question for August 3 is, "What do you remember most about your first in person Bulls game?" Whether it was at the old Chicago Stadium or the United Center, go for it! E-mail me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

The loudest I ever heard the Stadium came on April 3, 1981. The Bulls and Knicks played a best of three opening round playoff series. The Bulls won the opener at the Garden by 10. Game two featured vintage Reggie Theus going off for 37 points, nailing 17 of 18 from the foul line. Theus also dished out 11 assists. David Greenwood, drafted second behind Magic Johnson in 1979, played one of his finest games in a Bulls uniform with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Artis Gilmore recorded a 25-10 game. as the Bulls edged the Knicks 115-114. The Stadium was electric. I handled public address duties for the Bulls in the early 80s and I can testify that without question, that particular game brought the house down.

Former Bull and two-time All-Star Reggie Theus.

I grew up in the Pacific Northwest and the first NBA game I attended was in 1967 in Seattle as the Sonics hosted the then, San Diego Rockets who later relocated to Houston. Even though I was sitting in the upper level of the Seattle Coliseum, I was mesmerized with the size of professional players and the speed of the game. The Sonics played competitively throughout their inaugural season only to lose out to the Bulls for the final playoff spot. The Sonics took advantage of some shrewd scouting, securing Colorado State big man Bob Rule in the second round. Rule was destined for stardom but an Achilles' tendon injury early in 1970 prevented Rule of becoming one of the game's great stars. The season also featured a wild contest as Philly and Wilt Chamberlain paid the Sonics a visit in December of ‘67 and routed Seattle 160-122. Chamberlain scored 53 points and registered 38 rebounds. That's flat out incredible.

CCI News and Notes:



Our CCI Game of the Night: Houston 120, Milwaukee 116

Russell Westbrook scored 31 points, his 36th straight game of scoring 20 or more points. Houston tied an NBA record for most three point attempts in a regulation game with 61. They made 21.



Highlights from the weekend included Indiana's TJ Warren scoring a career high 53 points in the Pacers won over the 76ers. Warren devoured Ben Simmons. Warren in a matchup against Simmons went 9-10 from the floor, 5-5 from three point range.



How about Miami's Kelly Olynyk? He became the only other Heat player than Dwayne Wade to score 20 or more points in a quarter. Olynyk scored 20 points in the fourth quarter Saturday against Denver.



Don't sleep on the Raptors. How can you?



Don't look now but OKC is 17 games over .500. That's right. 17.



The undermanned Nets beat the undermanned Wizards Sunday but look out for Brooklyn in 2020-21. KD and Kyrie will return and with the improving Caris LeVert coming in to his own as a big time talent, the Nets will be a ball club to watch in the East.



Despite a crazy 128-124 loss to Boston, it's great to see Portland's Jusuf Nurkic back on the floor. Nurkic overcame a serious leg injury and has returned with a bang. Nurkic had an impressive line of 30-9-5 against the Celtics. Damian Lillard had a 30 points 16 assists game.



Memphis had their eighth seed lead cut to two games after losing a heart breaker to the Spurs. San Antonio trail the Grizzlies by two full games and one in the loss column.



Orlando buried Sacramento 132-116 but the big story came is the loss of Jonathan Isaac who suffered a torn ACL. This is devastating to the Magic as they move forward; not only for today but in the future. The Kings have given up 87 first quarter points in two games.



Despite losing to the Suns 117-115 (Luka Doncic 40-8-11) Dallas ended a three year playoff drought.



Thanks for reading CCI. Always a pleasure. All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7.