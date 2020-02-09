Chuck's Daily Check In - 2.9.20

GAME NIGHT FROM PHILADELPHIA:

Bulls: (19-34, 8-18 on the road) at 76ers (32-21,23-2 at home)

TV: NBCSC: Jason Benetti and Stacey King: 5PM CT.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, and David Schuster: 4:45 CT pre.

SEASON SERIES: Philadelphia 1-0.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 24 ppg. 76ers: Embiid: 22 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Felico, LaVine, and Young each with 4 per. 76ers: Embiid: 12 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 5 per. 76ers: Simmons: 8 per.

PREVIEW: The Bulls look to snap a four-game losing streak as they meet the 76ers for the second time this season. The Bulls are feeling the full effect of losing bigs such as Wendell Carter Jr., Lauri Markkanen, and Daniel Gafford with rebounding numbers in a free fall and opponents per game scoring on the rise. The Bulls get a Philly team that is spectacular at home at 23-2, but horrible on the road. Issues of team chemistry are becoming a storyline as the 76ers were hoping for a robust 2019-20 season. It has not gone that way, despite two legit "A-List" players in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and a solid third option in Tobias Harris. Head Coach Brett Brown is under a ton of pressure as the 76ers faithful are expecting a long playoff run in the spring. Are they better than Milwaukee, Toronto, Boston? You make the call.

Embiid and Al Horford are listed as questionable for tonight's game.

Zach LaVine is questionable for tonight's game. He suffered a neck injury in Thursday's game and played through it. Daniel Gafford is listed as questionable, as well. Denzel Valentine nursing a hamstring issue is listed as doubtful.

Coby White handed out a career-high nine assists on Thursday, the most by a Bulls rookie since Derrick Rose in 2009. The Bulls will need a huge game from White tonight.

Despite the four-game losing streak the Bulls are just three games out of the eighth seed in the East.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Toronto 119, Brooklyn 118: The Raps have won 14 straight, the longest win streak of any team in the city's history. Undrafted rookie Terrence Davis tossed in 20 points.

Minnesota 142, Los Angeles Clippers 115: Malik Beasley made his Minnesota debut with his first career double-double as the newly minted T-Wolves roster snapped a 13 game losing streak. D'Angelo Russell who came over to Minnesota from Golden State did not play.

Los Angeles Lakers 125, Golden State 120: Andrew Wiggins made his Warriors debut and scored 24 points.

Denver 117, Phoenix 108: Jamal Murray went 14-17 from the floor, scoring 36 points for the Nuggets.

Sacramento 122, San Antonio 102: Buddy Hield ripped the nets for 31. The Kings have won three straight and six of eight. The Spurs have lost four straight and seven of nine.

Milwaukee 112, Orlando 95: To say the Magic are struggling is an understatement. They've lost 8 of 9. The Bucks have 30 double-digit wins...they go to 45-7 and have won 13 of 14.

Dallas 116, Charlotte 100: The wheels are off the Hornets and they're thinking about 2020-21. Charlotte has lost 13 of 14 games. Seth Curry scored 26 points for the Mavs who led by as many as 31 points.

New York 95, Detroit 92: The Knicks with a season-high four straight wins.

New Orleans 124, Indiana 117: An impressive win for the Pelicans who played without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Jrue Holiday had 31 for Nola.

The Clippers waived Isaiah Thomas.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.