Chuck's Daily Check In - 2.28.20

The Bulls announced Luke Kornet will miss the next six-eight weeks with ankle and foot injuries. The big man out of Vanderbilt has played in only 36 games. Some because of injury; others with the DNP-CD next to his name. Kornet last played February 20 against Charlotte then suffered ankle and foot problems soon thereafter. Kornet delivered 25 points game against Philadelphia on February 9. This month Kornet appeared in five games, averaging nearly 10 per game.

There may be good news for the Bulls as Wendell Carter Jr. may return to game action tomorrow after missing nearly two months with a severe ankle injury. The last time Carter played was on January 6 in Dallas. Carter is averaging 11 points and nine rebounds per game. Denzel Valentine may also be in uniform. He's been sidelined since early February with a hamstring issue.

It's off to New York for a quick one-game road trip against the Knicks.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Philadelphia 115, New York 106: The Knicks have dropped six straight.

Los Angeles Lakers 116, Golden State 86: No LeBron. No problem for LA. Anthony Davis had 23 points and six rebounds in three quarters. The Lakers won their seventh straight and 18th straight road game.

Indiana 106, Portland 100: Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 11 rebounds. The Pacers have won four of their last five games.

OKC 112, Sacramento 108: The Thunder have won seven of eight and 14 of their last 17 games. OKC rallied from a 19 point third-quarter deficit.

The T-Wolves were fined 25-thousand dollars by the NBA for violating the NBA's resting policy. D'Angelo Russell sat out the February 23 game against Denver even though he was a healthy player.

