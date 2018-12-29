Chuck's Daily Check In - 12.29.18

FINAL FROM D.C.: Bulls 101, Wizards 92. (Bulls 10-26, 5-13 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 24 points. Washington: Beal: 34 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 14. Washington: Bryant: 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 8. Washington: Beal: 5.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls scored 34 third-quarter points, outscoring the Wizards 61-50 in the second half. The Bulls took advantage of a depleted Wizards team playing without Wall, Porter Jr., Morris and Howard. Every Bulls starter scored in double figures with Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen collectively starting for the first time this season. Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. each posted double-double numbers. LaVine scored 17 of his team-high 24 points in the third quarter. Robin Lopez continues to provide the Bulls with solid low post play off the bench with a ten point game. Dunn is developing as a night in-night out consistent point guard, dishing out eight assists. The Bulls have won three out of their last four games. The Wizards have lost nine of their last eleven.

CCI GAME BALLS: Bulls: Carter, LaVine, Markkanen. Wizards: Beal.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: With Trevor Ariza off the floor tonight, the Wizards had a 22.2 Offensive Rating in 10 minutes. Without Beal, they had a 55.0 Offensive Rating in 11 minutes. (Courtesy Zach Rosen)

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: "I thought we got open looks when they were out there together and our spacing was good. I think when you have three good players like that it's hard to stop all three." Coach Boylen on Dunn, LaVine and Markkanen playing together.

UP NEXT: At Toronto, Sunday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Orlando 116, Toronto 87: The score is NOT a typo. Nikola Vucevic with a 30-20-8 game. The Magic snapped a four-game losing streak. The Raps shot 29%. Kyle Lowry missed his second straight game with lower back pain.

Los Angeles Clippers 118, Los Angeles Lakers 107: Lou Williams torched the Lakers for 36 points. The Clippers went on a 20-0 second half run to turn back the Lakers who played without LeBron James. LAC has won four of five and own the fourth seed in the WC.

Charlotte 100, Brooklyn 87: Turn back the clock and party like it's 2009... Tony Parker scored 17 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter. Kemba Walker drilled 7-3s.

Oklahoma City 118, Phoenix 102: Westbrook with 40-12-8. Abdel Nader from the Chicagoland area scored a career-high 18 for the Thunder.

Indiana 125, Detroit 88: Domantas Sabonis registered his league leading 15th double-double (19-12). The Pacers are a league best 11-3 in December and 7-2 since Victor Oladipo returned to the lineup. After the game, the Pistons held a team meeting.

Denver 102, San Antonio 99: Jamal Murray scored 21 of his 31 points in the first half.

Miami 118, Cleveland 94: The Cavs lost their fifth straight and fell to 8-28.

Atlanta 123, Minnesota 120 OT: Bazemore and Collins combined for 44 points. The Hawks win for the tenth time this season. Rose with 25 for Minnesota, he also injured his right ankle and an update is expected tomorrow.

New Orleans 114, Dallas 112: Anthony Davis with another spectacular game scoring a season-high 48 points and 17 rebounds in 43 minutes. The Mavs Luka Doncic had 34.

The Cavaliers signed Patrick McCaw to a reported two year - 6 million dollar offer sheet. The Warriors have a right to match - at a hefty tax.

The Lakers Rajon Rondo will be sidelined for a month after undergoing hand surgery.

Thanks for reading CCI. You can reach out cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!