Chuck's Daily Check In - 12.16.18

FINAL FROM SAN ANTONIO: Bulls 98, San Antonio 93.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Dunn: 24 points. Spurs: Aldridge : 29.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Dunn, Holiday and Markkanen each with 7. Spurs: Aldridge: 10.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Arcidiacono: 6. Spurs: Gay and Mills each with 4.

CCI RECAP: A remarkable come from behind win for the Bulls, holding the Spurs to only 31 second half points. The Bulls climbed back, trailing by as many as 21 early in the third quarter, with a run triggered by Kris Dunn's 10 points in the period. Dunn was fabulous on both sides of the ball. Dunn's line: 24-7-3 and 2 steals and only one turnover in 36 minutes. With Zach LaVine sidelined with an ankle injury, Dunn took over scoring clutch hoops late in the fourth quarter. Lauri Markkanen added 23 points. The Bulls committed only nine turnovers; they came in averaging a whopping 20 per game in their last five contests. LaVine will receive a second opinion on his injured ankle and will miss Monday's game at OKC. Just a great, great win. Love the NBA!

CCI GAME BALLS: Dunn, Markkanen, Arcidiacono and Rolo.

UP NEXT: At OKC Monday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

OKC 110, Los Angeles Clippers 104: PG 33-7-6. (5-3s)

Los Angeles Lakers 128, Charlotte 100: Not one but two Lakers with triple doubles. LeBron 24-12-11. Lonzo: 16-10-10. A crushing home and home back-to-back weekend for the Hornets who lost to the Knicks in OT Friday and got blown out Saturday.

Orlando 96, Utah 89: Nikola Vucevic is ballin'... a season-high 19 rebounds. The Magic went 2-0 in Mexico City.

Detroit 113, Boston 104: The Pistons ended the Celtics eight-game win streak. Andre Drummond with 19pts, 20 rebounds; his eighth 20-rebound game THIS season and his fifth straight double-double.

Houston 105, Memphis 97: Harden 32-12-10. He may not win the MVP again but you've got to take a long hard look at what he's doing this season.

Phoenix 107, Minnesota 99: Break up the Suns! That's two straight wins. Minnesota falls to three games under .500. The T-Wolves are 2-12 on the road.

Thanks for reading CCI. You can reach out to cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure.