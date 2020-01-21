Chuck's Daily Check In - 1.21.20

FINAL FROM MILWAUKEE: Bucks 111, Bulls 98

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 24pts. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 28pts

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 8. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 14

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 4. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 10

SEASON SERIES: Milwaukee 4-0.

RECAP: The Bucks won their tenth straight game over the Bulls as they survived 23 turnovers en route to their seventh straight win and 17 of their last 19. The potent combo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 52 points; Giannis recorded his fourth triple-double on the season. An interesting stat on Giannis as he's recorded back to back eight turnover games.

Zach LaVine scored 24 points. He has scored 20+ points in 11 straight games. Kris Dunn registered his second straight double-figure scoring game and was impressive with a 15-5-3 steal game. Thaddeus Young contributed with 14 points off the bench. Lauri Markkanen failed to score in the second half and never got in a rhythm the entire night finishing with. Eight points and eight rebounds. The Bulls made only 14 of 48 attempted three-point field goals, were outrebounded 49-39 and saw the Bucks score 56 points in the paint.

UP NEXT: Home with Minnesota Wednesday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

"Game of the Night." Boston 139, Los Angeles Lakers 107

Denver 107, Minnesota 100: Michael Porter Jr. posted his second double-double in the last three games with a 20-14 night as the short-handed Nuggets won on the road. Denver played without three of their top five scorers. The T-Wolves have lost six straight.

Portland 129, Golden State 124 OT: Damian Lillard topped his own franchise mark for most points in a single game as he ripped the nets for 61 points along with a team-best 11 three-point field goals. He went 16-16 from the line and pulled down 10 boards.

San Antonio 120, Phoenix 118: Bryan Forbes nailed eight three-pointers as the Spurs have won five of their last seven games.

OKC 112, Houston 107: The Thunder rallied from a 15 point fourth-quarter deficit to hand the Rockets their fourth straight loss. James Harden went 1 of 17 from three-point range. Wowza.

Miami 118, Sacramento 113 OT: Kendrick Nunn scored 25 points - what a terrific story regarding an undrafted player from Chicago. The Heat played without Jimmy Butler (right hip soreness). The Kings went 13 of 51 from three-point land. Oh, my! The Heat improved to 19-1 at home. Miami is 7-0 in OT this season.

New Orleans 126, Memphis 116: Jrue Holiday returned to the Pelicans lineup after missing the last seven games with an elbow injury, pouring in 36 points cooling off the red hot Grizzlies who had won seven straight. Number one overall pick Zion Williamson makes his NBA debut Wednesday against the Spurs.

Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 111: Ben Simmons tied his career-high with 34 points. The newly crested, "Eastern Conference Player of the Week" added 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Toronto 122, Atlanta 117: Norman Powell with 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter. Trae Young with 42 points and 15 assists but his Hawks fell to 10-34.

Washington 106, Detroit 100: Bradley Beal scored 29 points as the Wizards snapped a three-game losing streak. Detroit has lost 10 straight games in Washington.

Orlando 106, Charlotte 83: Evan Fournier played through sickness to score 26 points. The Magic closed out a six-game road trip going 3-3. The Hornets have lost seven straight and play the Bucks in Paris Friday.

New York 106, Cleveland 86: The Cavs first game back home after six straight on the road was a rough one. Cleveland has lost five straight and 10 of 12. The Knicks had lost eight of nine games.

Utah 118, Indiana 88: A night after beating the Nuggets in Denver the Pacers were soundly beaten by the red hot Jazz. Utah outrebounded Indiana 53-30 and scored 60 points in the paint.

