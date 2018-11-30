Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.30.18

GAME NIGHT FROM DETROIT.

Bulls (5-17, 2-8 on the road) at Pistons (11-7, 7-3 at home)

TV: WGN TV: John Sadek and Stacey King. 6PM CT

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Steve Kashul. 5:45 CT Pre.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 25 ppg. Detroit: Griffin 25ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter Jr. and Parker each with 7. Detroit: Drummond with 16 per (#1 in NBA)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Arcidiacono and LaVine each with 4. Detroit: Griffin: 5 per game.

LAST MEETING: October 20, 2018

At the United Center: Detroit 118 Bulls 116. Blake Griffin had the feel and flow scoring 33 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Zach LaVine matched Griffin’s point total as the Bulls shot 50% from the floor-80% from the line. The difference maker? Ish Smith came off the bench and scored 15 second half points.

CCI PREVIEW: After dropping their last two games by a combined four points, the Bulls motor in to Detroit to play the on again/off again Pistons who for the moment are back on. Detroit has won three straight and check in four games over .500. Of their 11 wins, nine have come against teams with losing records but remember, a win is a win is a win. This game has several intriguing story lines.

The matchup features two of the league’s top scorers in Zach LaVine (25ppg) and Blake Griffin (25ppg). In the middle, Andre Drummond who is averaging an impressive double-double of 18 points and a league leading 16 rebounds will undoubtedly attempt to get touches on the block against Wendell Carter Jr. Finally, two ultra competitive point guards go head to head as veteran Reggie Jackson averaging 20 points and 6 assists over the last three games meets the new kid on the block in Ryan Arcidiacono who has been nothing short of fantastic for the Bulls. Ryan the past two games is averaging 22 points 4 rebounds and 3 assists., shooting 58% from the floor and 60% from three point range. Over the past five games he’s averaging 36 minutes per contest. If the Bulls bring the same effort to Motown as they did in Milwaukee they are very capable of coming away with a win.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Toronto 131 Golden State 128 OT Kevin Durant tied the game with eight seconds left with an incredible three point field goal from the left corner. Durant finished with 51-11-6. The Warriors committed four crucial turnovers in OT. It marks the second time in NBA history (Lakers) that three players on the same team scored 50 or more points in a game in a single season. Durant joins Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in select company. The Raps won their seventh straight and improved to 19-4. Kawhi Leonard scored 37 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Golden State played without Curry and Draymond Green. It was a terrific NBA game.

Los Angeles Lakers 104 Indiana 96. LeBron was LeBron. James scored 12 of his 38 points in the final five minutes of the game. The Lakers have won 10 of 14.

Los Angeles Clippers 133 Sacramento 121. It was the Clippers 12th straight win in Sacramento. LAC have won 9 of 10 overall. Harris and Harrell combined for 52 points

Thanks for reading CCI. Always a pleasure. Reach me at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls