Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.27.18

FINAL FROM UNITED CENTER: San Antonio 108, Bulls 107. (Bulls: 5-16, 3-9 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 28 points. San Antonio: DeRozan: 21 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Parker: 10. San Antonio: Aldridge and DeRozan each with 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 7. San Antonio: Forbes: 6.

CCI RECAP: The Spurs made plays down the stretch and the Bulls came up short. The combination of LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan took over at crunch time as they combined for 18 of the Spurs' 28 fourth-quarter points. Zach LaVine's three-point field goal attempt was off the mark but the Spurs turned the ball over on an inbounds pass as Ryan Arcidiacono's right baseline jumper for the win was off the mark as the Bulls fall to 11 under .500. The loss spoiled a tremendous game by Arcidiacono who scored a career-high 22 points, grabbed 4 rebounds, dished out 2 assists and 2 steals and only one turnover in 36 minutes. Jabari Parker continued his superb play posting his fourth double-double of the season with an 18-10 game. Justin Holiday with 5 more 3s in a single game giving him a total of 35 over the past 6 games. He's shooting 47% behind the arc during that span. LaVine finished with a 28–8-7 game.

CCI GAME BALLS: Bulls: Justin Holiday drained 5 3s as he now holds the longest streak with a 3-pointer made in Bulls history with 32, topping Kirk Hinrich's 13-year-old mark. Holiday has made 3+ 3s in six straight games. Arcidiacono was terrific as was Parker and LaVine. Spurs: Aldridge and DeRozan. Two veterans. Two All-Stars. They came through when they had to.

UP NEXT: At Milwaukee Wednesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Golden State 116, Orlando 110: Kevin Durant poured in 49 points, going 13-13 from the line. He took 33 shots on the night, grabbed 6 rebounds and dished out 9 assists.

Charlotte 110, Milwaukee 107: The Hornets held Milwaukee to a season-low 40 points in the paint. Giannis with a 20-13-9 game.

Minnesota 102, Cleveland 95: The T-Wolves go to 6-2 since the Jimmy Butler trade. Robert Covington who went 1-18 against the Bulls bounced back and scored 24 for Minnesota. Derrick Rose scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Washington 135, Houston 131 OT: A wild one in DC. James Harden scored a season-high 54 points. John Wall with a season-high 36 points, including six in OT. Chris Paul missed his second straight game as the Rockets fell to 9-10.

Boston 124, New Orleans 107: A big-time road win for the Celtics. Kyrie Irving with a 26 points, 10 assists game.

Indiana 121, Utah 88: Doug McDermott with a season-high 21 points. Victor Oladipo missed his fourth straight game with a sore right knee. The Pacers shot a season best 58% from the floor.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out to cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure.