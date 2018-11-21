Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.21.18

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER

Phoenix (3-13, 0-7 on the road) at Bulls (4-13, 2-7 at home)

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 7PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Steve Kashul.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 25 ppg. Phoenix: Booker: 23 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 7 per. Phoenix: Ayton: 10 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Arcidiacono: 4 per. Phoenix: Booker: 7 per.

CCI PREVIEW: Zach LaVine returns after missing Saturday’s game with an illness. The Bulls missed his offense and tonight LaVine and the Bulls will be facing a Suns team, winless (0-7) on the road. Devin Booker can flat out score averaging 23 points but he’s also a facilitator dishing out seven assists per game. Number one overall pick Deandre Ayton is as good as advertised averaging 16 points and 10 rebounds, 61% from the floor, 0-2 from three point range and 75% from the foul line. He can finish around the rim and the Bulls must be aware of high lobs thrown on a roll to the cup or back door cuts. I’m pumped to see the matchup between Ayton and Wendell Carter Jr. Carter Jr. is going to have a long, distinguished career and is mature way beyond his age of 19. I’ve said this many times on the radio (670 The Score), Carter Jr. will be a multiple All Star player. Book it. TJ Warren makes my “CCI Under the Radar List.” He just gets it done game after game. Jamal Crawford nearing the end of a fantastic career has added leadership to the Suns and despite their record, Phoenix will be ramped up trying to secure their first road win of the season. Just one more thought on Crawford; in my world he’s a Hall of Fame player. His mindset and approach of coming off the bench is not played out as a demotion but making a positive impact on the game and teammates. He is a three time winner of Sixth Man of the Year. He also won 2018 NBA Teammate of the Year. He’s in his 19th year and has had an outstanding career.

The Bulls have had rest and reflection the past several days. Every game is important and we must always keep in mind four players are out but the Bulls need to get this game if they expect to gain momentum moving forward. The banged up Miami Heat follow Phoenix in Chicago on Friday night.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Portland 118, New York 114. McCollum and Lillard combined for 60 points. Tim Hardaway Jr scored 32 for the Knicks who have lost six straight.

Toronto 93, Orlando 91. Danny Green with the game winning shot from the left base line won it for the 14-4 Raps.

Washington 125, Los Angeles Clippers 118. There’s been a ton of drama going on surrounding the Wizards and trailing by as many as 24 points it appeared the Wizards were done, but they rallied with a huge second half come back. John Wall scored 30 points, dished out 8 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals. Hassan Whiteside with a 21 points -23 rebounds game…his 10th career 20-20 game.

Brooklyn 104, Miami 92. The only cool thing last night about Miami was the Vice themed court and uniforms. The Heat dropped their fifth straight at home.

JR Smith wants out of Cleveland and isn’t in the loop any longer regarding associating with the team.

Philadelphia’s Markelle Fultz will see a specialist for his shoulder in NY next Monday. For details to follow in a rather peculiar story.

As we approach Thanksgiving, a word about the Portland Trailblazers who supported veteran broadcaster Brian Wheeler every step of the way in his recovery from a serious illness. The organization showed Brian empathy and patience. Brian returns to the microphone on Sunday. Great news for Portland and NBA fans!

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure.