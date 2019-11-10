Chuck's Daily Check In - 11.10.19

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Houston 117, Bulls 94. (Bulls: 3-7, 1-3 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Carter Jr., Hutchison, Markkanen and Young each with 13. Houston: Harden: 42 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 16 (career high). Houston: Capela: 20.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 5. Houston: Harden: 9.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Rockets outscored the Bulls 57-12 behind the arc.

CCI RECAP: The Rockets nailed seven three-point field goals in the third quarter to put the game away as James Harden who started the game 1-5 beyond the arc made 8 of his next 14. He came within one assist shy of a triple double. Wendell Carter Jr. set a new career high in rebounds with 16. Otto Porter Jr. was sidelined with a left foot injury allowing Chandler Hutchison to receive a starting assignment totaling 13 points and four rebounds.

UP NEXT: Home with New York Tuesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Boston 135, San Antonio 115: Boston's Gordon Hayward could miss a month and may undergo surgery after breaking his left hand. The Celtics improved to 7-1.

New Orleans 115, Charlotte 100: The Pelicans' Brandon Ingram is doing some serious ballin': 25 points and nine rebounds against the Hornets who committed 22 turnovers. Lonzo Ball is out indefinitely with a right abductor strain.

Dallas 138, Memphis 122: Luka Doncic played the first three quarters and nearly had his fifth triple-double of the season. He finished with 24-14-8. Kristaps Porzingis took the night off for Dallas. Ja Morant took the night off for the Grizzlies. I promise never to take a night off unless illness!

Oklahoma City 114, Golden State 108: The Warriors erased a 23-point deficit but the Thunder prevailed at crunch time. As the Warriors dropped to 2-8.

Yahoo Sports is reporting the Lakers Rajon Rondo will not make his season debut today against the Raps. He has missed the start of the season with a calf injury.

Congratulations to Tommy Edwards on a tremendous career serving the Bulls as the organization's public address announcer for 25 seasons. We wish Tommy and his family a beautiful retirement in California.

