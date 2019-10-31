Chuck's Daily Check In - 10.31.19

FINAL FROM CLEVELAND. Cavs 117, Bulls 111 (Bulls 1-4, 0-3 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine and Markkanen each with 16. Cavs: Thompson: 23pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter and Markkanen each with 8. Cavs: Love: 20.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Satoransky: 8. Cavs: Love: 6.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Cavs scored 37 fourth-quarter points connecting on 14 of 18 from the field.

RECAP: The Cavs with a strong fourth quarter doused any attempted rally by the Bulls. Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson combined for 40 points and 30 rebounds. Both Love and Thompson have each posted double-double in the Cavs first four games of the season.

Four of the Bulls five starters scored in double figures but for the fourth straight game, the Bulls were outrebounded by double digits losing the battle of the boards 47-32.

Up Next: Home with Detroit Friday.

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Phoenix 121, Golden State 110: Steph Curry suffered a broken hand. What a difference a year makes. Now absent on the floor: Curry, Thompson, Durant, and Iguodala.

Houston 159, Washington 158: This game did NOT go into OT. James Harden scored 59 points, making one of two free throws. With 2.4 seconds left. Bradley Beal had 46 for the Wizards. It was the most points scored by the Wizards in a game since 1990.

Toronto 125, Detroit 113: Pascal Siakam scored 30 points-19 coming in the third quarter. The Raps have won four of their first five games and play the Bucks Saturday in Milwaukee. The Pistons bring their 2-3 record into the United Center Friday.

Philadelphia 117, Minnesota 95: The score took a back seat to a brawl as Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns will surely get suspended for their actions.

Boston 116, Milwaukee 105: 32 points from Kemba Walker and 25 from Jayson Tatum. Boston rallied from 19 down and won its third straight.

Blazers 102, Thunder 99: Blazers shoot 39.5%, but 48.6 from three-point range. OKC's Steven Adams missed the game with a left knee contusion.

Orlando 95, New York 83: The Magic held the Knicks to one hoop and one free throw in the final eight minutes of the game.

Indiana 118, Brooklyn 108: The Pacers in the win column for the first time this season. Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, and Malcolm Brogdon each scored 20+ points.

Charlotte 118, Sacramento 111: The Hornets playing their third game in four nights on the road got a 23-8-3 game from rookie PJ Washington. The Kings fell to 0-5, their worst start since 1990.

Utah 110, Los Angeles Clippers 96: The Clippers rested Kawhi Leonard who will play tonight against the Spurs.

