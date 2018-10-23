Chuck's Daily Check-in: 10.23.18

CHUCK CHECKS IN FROM DALLAS:

Mavericks 115 Bulls 109. Bulls: 0-3. Dallas: 2-1

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 34 points. Dallas: Matthews: 20 points.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Carter: 9. Dallas: Jordan: 16.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 7 Dallas: Doncic :6

CCI RECAP: The Bulls were in the ballgame until they committed countless fourth quarter turnovers enabling the Mavs to hold off a very late Bulls rally. Dwight Powell scored seven straight points, Luka Doncic was resourceful in half court sets, as Wesley Matthews Jr led a balanced attack.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: 19. The number of turnovers the Bulls recorded as the Mavs scored 27 points off them.

CCI GAME BALL OF THE NIGHT: Bulls: Zach LaVine with his third straight 30 point game. Mavs: DeAndre Jordan with a double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds. He’s the first Dallas player in 24 years to start a season with three straight double-doubles.

CCI QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: Fred Hoiberg: "We lost our composure.""

UP NEXT: Home with Charlotte, Wednesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

San Antonio 143 Los Angeles 142 OT. DeMar DeRozan with a wicked line of 32-8-14. LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma combined for 69 points. Patty Mills with the go ahead hoop. The 142 points was the most points scored by a James team...ever. Lakers’ Head Coach Luke Walton ripped the officials after the game.

Toronto 127 Charlotte 106. The Raps start the season 4-0. Kyle Lowry with 16 points and 14 of Toronto’s 36 assists.

Washington 125 Portland 124 OT. Otto Porter Jr. blocked Damian Lillard’s shot as time expired. The Wiz in the win column for the first time.

Milwaukee 124 NY 103. Giannis with 31 points 15 assists. He’s off to a phenomenal start.

Golden State 123 Phoenix 103. Curry and Durant combined for 51 points.

Orlando 93. Boston 90. Didn’t see this one coming. Nikola Vucevic with a double-double of 24-12.

Memphis 92 Utah 84. The Grizz stunned the Jazz in SLC. The two vets got it done for Memphis as Conley and Gasol were outstanding in victory.

Minnesota 101 Indiana 91. Yes, the Timberwolves can play defense! After surrendering 140 points to Dallas three nights ago, Minnesota made it difficult on the Pacers. Jimmy Butler scored 20. Andrew Wiggins suffered a right quad contusion in the first quarter and did not return.

Denver’s Will Barton will undergo hip surgery and is out 5-6 weeks.

