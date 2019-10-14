Chuck's Daily Check In - 10.14.2019

Final from Toronto: Bulls 105, Raptors 91

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 26pts. Raptors: Anunoby: 15pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 13. Raptors: Hernandez: 11

LEADING ASSISTS: Arcidiacono , Dunn, LaVine and Satoransky each with 4. Raptors: Davis and Johnson each with 4.

KEY STATS: Bulls: 18-49 from 3pt. range (LaVine and White each with 4)

Bulls out rebounded Raps 57-40.

GAME BALLS: Bulls: LaVine, Markkanen, White. Raps: Anunoby.

Recap:

The Bulls went with what could be their opening night starting lineup against a Raps team that elected to sit the majority of their rotation players. The Bulls busted the game open scoring 39 third quarter points. Zach LaVine made it look so easy going to the rim' more importantly finishing at the rim en route to a game high 26 points. The Bulls continue to make the extra pass enabling their offense to attempt 49 three point field goals shooting 37% in the process behind the arc. Wendell Carter Jr. made his preseason debut getting playing 17 minutes as a starter, scoring two points and pulling down seven rebounds. Rookie Coby White drilled four-three point field goals and poured in 18 points.

Up Next: Home with Atlanta on Thursday

24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New Orleans 123, San Antonio 114: Zion Williamson went 8-11 from the field, registered a 22-10 game in 31 minutes. The Pels feed off his energy. It's a great story for the city and for the NBA.

Milwaukee 115, Washington 108: The Bucks' Khris Middleton 22-9-4. The Wizards are really banged up..could be a long, long season in DC. Rookie Rui Hachimura posted a solid 10-12 game for the Wiz.

Boston 118, Cleveland 72: Max Strus who played ball at Stagg High School, Lewis University and DePaul scored 14 points. Prior to the game the Celtics announced Strus had signed a standard contract with the team. Congratulations. Boston signed 7-6 rookie Taco Fall to a two-way contract.

Philadelphia 126, Orlando 94: Joel Embiid: 15 points 9 rebounds. Former number one overall pick Markelle Fultz scored 12 points and dished out five assists against his former 76ers squad.

Minnesota 131, Haifa Maccabi 101: Unfortunately for the T-Wolves, Maccabi is not an NBA team.

Los Angeles Clippers 118, Melbourne United 100: Montrezl Harrell with a 22-6-4 line. He's one of CCI's favorite NBA players. All he does is work, work and work. LAC Head Coach Doc Rivers tells USA Today that Paul George will miss the first ten games of the regular season as he recovers from two shoulder surgeries in the off season.

Houston's Gerald Green will be sidelined indefinitely with a broken left foot according to ESPN.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.