Chuck's Daily Check In - 07.06.19

OK, first things first. I was not at the Thomas and Mack Arena when an earthquake measured at 7.1 hit the Las Vegas/California region. I was returning to a hotel on the "strip" riding in an Uber and didn't realize what was going on until my son, T.C., who is in LV with the Trailblazers, informed me of of the developing story. The NBA and the T&M officials did the right thing postponing the game.

Let's talk Bulls ball.....

The Bulls opening play against the Lakers set the tone as first-round pick Coby White tossed a perfectly timed lob pass at the rim to second-round pick Daniel Gafford who slammed it home. White, "The Blur" is a terror on the open floor. He made some gorgeous passes and could have easily doubled his assists total of three. White finished with 17 points. Gafford was all tenacity, all energy. His motor is off the charts. He never takes a possession off and gets after it. Gafford recorded a 21-10 game with 4 blocks. Chandler Hutchison, who suffered a season ending right foot injury in January, was outstanding with 15 points. Shaq Harrison with a line of 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals. Let's face it, Shaq just plays one way and I so admire him for it! The Bulls won despite going 1-20 from three point range.

Up next for the Bulls is Cleveland Sunday night.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Zion Williamson has the "IT" factor. He's really good, freakish athletically and has a wonderful smile and demeanor on/off the court. He is tough. He is driven. He plays to the crowd. The bar is pretty high for Williamson but I think this young man has incredible star power and attendance power. In a taxi or restaurant or hotel lobby, Williamson has become the talk of the NBA. Trust me, LeBron James will want to guard Williamson the first time the Lakers match up with with the Pels. James is not about to give up his throne as the "must see" performer in the NBA.

Dwight Howard's days as an NBA player may be coming to an end. ESPN reports Howard's stay with the Wizards was a brief one. He played only nine games last season before being sidelined with a back injury. ESPN says Howard has been traded by Washington to Memphis, who in turn will buy him out.

