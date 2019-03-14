Chuck's Daily Check-In: 03.14.18

The Bulls practice today then depart for Los Angeles to begin a three games in four nights road trip starting Friday against the Clippers.

Zach LaVine, who has missed the last two games with a knee strain went through a full contact practice on Wednesday and if things go according to plan, expect LaVine to return against Doc Rivers surprising ball club. LaVine in five March games is averaging nearly 30 points per game on 48% shooting. LaVine can get to the basket any time he wants. His ability using both hands, finishing at the rim , is one of Zach's many strengths.

Otto Porter Jr. did not practice on Wednesday due to a left knee contusion.

Is Lauri Markkanen in a slump? Yes. Is it the end of the world? No. He will play through this and will return to a high level.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Golden State 106 Houston 104. DeMarcus Cousins scored a season high 27 points as the Warriors snapped the Rockets nine game win streak in Houston. Cousins also had eight rebounds and a season high seven assists. Impressive victory to say the least. Kevin Durant missed the game with an ankle injury.

Miami 108 Detroit 74. The up again-down again Pistons have hit a mini wall. After winning five straight (two against the Bulls) the Pistons have lost two straight. Detroit scored 75 points the other night against the Nets; 74 last night at Miami. The Heat began the second half on a 21-0 run. Miami had seven double figure scorers.Hassan Whiteside recorded a double-double in 20 minutes off the bench. The Pistons went 8 of 37 beyond the arc.

Washington 100 Orlando 90. Thomas Bryant was solid with a 21-10 game. Jabari Parker off the bench with 19 points and 9 rebounds. The Magic fell 1 1/2 games behind eight seed Miami. Nikola Vucevic picked up his 50th double - double of the season. The Wizards are three games out.

Atlanta 132 Memphis 111. John Collins is going to be a big time star the second year pro out of Wake Forest scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Oklahoma City 108 Brooklyn 96. The Nets four game win streak ended as Russell Westbrook notched his 26th and career # 130 triple-double. It's the first of seven straight on the road for Brooklyn.

Utah 114 Phoenix 97. Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 20 rebounds.

Isaiah Thomas is out of the rotation for the Nuggets. Thomas has played just nine games this year due to a hip injury that has plagued him the past three years.

The Rockets rewarded GM Daryl Morey to a five year extension. Houston has reached the playoffs in eight of Morey's 11 seasons.

